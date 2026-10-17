7 Free Steam Games Available to Play Now for PC

Valve Launches Seven Free Games on Steam to Challenge Epic Store Promotions

Among the highlights is Arknights: Endfield, a three-dimensional real-time strategy RPG set on the frontier planet Talos-II. Players command operator teams through combat encounters while designing and automating industrial production lines to link resources, factories, and machinery. Estadão noted that this title is fully free to play and available permanently on the platform.

Core Keeper Weekend Trial and Survival Titles

Pugstorm and Fireshine Games hosted a free weekend for Core Keeper on Steam, allowing users to test the complete mining sandbox experience from Oct. 8 through Oct. 12, according to Playzuando. The event coincided with the release of the Underground Riders update, introducing mounts and a grappling hook to the open-world cave exploration game.

💣 SEP 8 NEW FREE GAMES ON STEAM 💣Bomb Farmhttps://t.co/ZGRUo796NCSkylandhttps://t.co/BoHoCpxvHj20 Trials to Heavenhttps://t.co/8yhAL7YH2xBeast Markethttps://t.co/S8xEmOVYSw pic.twitter.com/OKqXeehpnk — https://x.com/SteamGamesPC/status/2097127780257583204

Portal R10 reported the release of four additional free titles on the platform: Gus Game, Major Mutt, The Crimson Scales, and Quentin Playtime. Gus Game gathers up to 15 players across 60 mini-games featuring obstacle courses and cannonball tosses. Major Mutt features an armed canine protagonist fighting giant insects while rescuing lost sheep across procedurally generated maps. Quentin Playtime tasks up to four players with escaping a cursed school while avoiding an antagonist named Quentin.

Narrative Mysteries and Tactical Campaigns

Em 2007, Rico, um artista despedido, regressa à sua terra natal, Luisiana, e aceita o único emprego disponível: trabalhar no posto de perdidos e achados, entregando cada objeto em mão e investigando pistas. Meanwhile, The Crimson Scales adapts a fan-made expansion for Gloomhaven into a dark fantasy tactical RPG featuring over 50 scenarios and 11 unlockable characters.

Photo: Portal R10

Estadão also detailed demo additions including Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, the cooperative zombie shooter Mortuus, the Twitch-integrated racing game Stream Racer, and the psychological horror demo Playrooms. Tá Pipocando noted that promotional offerings such as Survivor: Island Rescue and Warzone Battalion remained accessible on Steam through Oct. 19.

System Requirements and Game Redemption

For players looking to install and run these additions, the minimum requirements vary by title. Arknights: Endfield requires Windows 10 or 11 (64-bit), a 2.4 GHz Dual Core processor, 4 GB of RAM, DirectX 11, and 2 GB of storage, using a GeForce 8800 GT, AMD HD 6850, or Intel HD Graphics 4400. Meanwhile, other newly listed titles require Windows 10 (64-bit), an Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor, 8 GB of RAM, an NVIDIA GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 560, DirectX 11, and 3 GB of storage. To claim the free games on Steam, users simply need to open Steam, search for the title of each game, and enter its corresponding store page.