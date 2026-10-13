Home » Technology » Squadron 42 Gets Steam Page and New Trailer Ahead of Q2 2027 Release

Squadron 42 Opens Steam Store Page With a Mid-2027 Launch Window

Cloud Imperium Games has published a Steam store page for Squadron 42, the narrative-driven, single-player spinoff set in the Star Citizen universe. The studio is now targeting a Q2 2027 release date, pointing to a launch between the start of April and the end of June of that year following multiple delays from previous internal targets.

Stepping Into the UEE Navy as a Rookie Recruit

The campaign places players in the boots of a rookie in the United Empire of Earth Navy, dropping them directly into the opening phases of a sprawling galactic war. Gamers navigate a branching narrative filled with alien threats, multi-crew interactions, and split-second choices. The game takes place in the year 2945 as the empire teeters on the brink of collapse.

Players move between fighter cockpits, capital ships, space stations, and ground installations. The title blends space dogfights with first-person shooter segments, stealth operations, and quieter interpersonal moments with fellow crewmates.

Star-Studded Cast Captured Through Performance Technology

The production relies heavily on cinematic immersion backed by a massive ensemble cast. The project features full performance capture for a roster that includes Mark Hamill, Gary Oldman, Gillian Anderson, Ben Mendelsohn, Henry Cavill, Andy Serkis, John Rhys-Davies, Jonathan Bailey, Mark Strong, Alix Wilton Regan, Damson Idris, Liam Cunningham, and Jane Perry.

Photo: IGN India

Mark Hamill portrays Lt. Commander Steve Colton, serving as a commanding presence for the player character during training and combat operations. Players can choose between a male or female soldier, with voice options including the voice of Alt Cunningham from Cyberpunk 2077.

Built using Cloud Imperium’s proprietary StarEngine technology, the standalone adventure demands modern PC hardware. The minimum published system specifications required to run the title are:

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor: Quad Core CPU – Intel i7 (Sandy Bridge or later) or AMD Bulldozer or later

Quad Core CPU – Intel i7 (Sandy Bridge or later) or AMD Bulldozer or later Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: DirectX 11.1 compatible Graphics Card with 8 GB VRAM

DirectX 11.1 compatible Graphics Card with 8 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 150 GB available space

150 GB available space Network: Broadband Internet connection

Development Timeline Shifts and Crowdfunding Milestones

The project has endured a development cycle spanning over a decade alongside its multiplayer counterpart, Star Citizen. Studio boss Chris Roberts previously pushed the release schedule back, arguing the game would be drowned out by GTA 6. Meanwhile, the broader Star Citizen ecosystem crossed $1 billion in total crowdfunding revenue in May, coinciding with the debut of the $5,000 Anvil Odin capital ship concept pledge.

Photo: Rock Paper Shotgun

Since the Steam page went live, Squadron 42 has accumulated 18,000 followers on the platform, where it remains open for wishlisting ahead of its Q2 2027 arrival.