Baruch Defeats York College 7-0 in Tennis Match

The Baruch College Bearcats defeated the York College Cardinals on Monday afternoon at the indoor courts of the Billie Jean King U.S. National Tennis Center in Queens, sweeping doubles and singles competition ahead of an upcoming away fixture.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Baruch College maintains momentum, heading into the back half of the fall schedule.

The Bearcats shift focus to a match against the Pratt Institute scheduled for Friday evening.

Doubles Sweep Sets Early Control in Queens

The Bearcats established control immediately during the doubles rotation by sweeping all three matchups on the indoor courts in Queens. Eveline Aleksandrov and Malika Khaknazarova set the tone at the No. 1 position with a 6-0 win. Ruth Kay Madariaga and Mariam Ghanem mirrored that execution at No. 2 doubles, securing another 6-0 scoreline.

Matchup Category Baruch College Pair / Player York College Opponent Score No. 1 Doubles Eveline Aleksandrov / Malika Khaknazarova York Doubles Pair 6-0 No. 2 Doubles Ruth Kay Madariaga / Mariam Ghanem York Doubles Pair 6-0 No. 1 Singles Aishika Yadav Usha Sinclair 6-0, 6-0 No. 2 Singles Anusha Yadav Andrea Cedeno 6-0, 6-0

Singles Dominance Seals the Road Victory

Carrying that momentum into singles play, the Bearcats did not drop a single game across the individual line-up. Aishika Yadav led the charge at No. 1 singles, blanking Usha Sinclair 6-0, 6-0. Anusha Yadav delivered an identical 6-0, 6-0 result at No. 2 singles against Andrea Cedeno. Cindy Joyette continued the trend at No. 3 singles by defeating Silvia Rivera by the same scoreline, while Maria Rojas wrapped up the individual sweeps at No. 4 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Desany Arias.

Next Fixture Against Pratt Institute

The victory concludes a busy weekend stretch for the Bearcats squad. Baruch will return to competition on Friday, October 16, 2026, traveling to face the Pratt Institute at 6:30 PM.

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