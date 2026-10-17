Denny Indrayana Dismisses Jokowi Claims on Sabotage

The intensifying battle over the legitimacy of Indonesia’s executive branch reached a sharper verbal pitch on October 17, 2026, when Denny Indrayana dismissed claims by former Joko Widodo regarding a coordinated political sabotage campaign.

Addressing accusations that critics are orchestrating targeted attacks to diminish his family’s standing, Denny countered that Gibran Rakabuming Raka required no external reputation management to appear unqualified for high office. The clash underscores a widening gulf between the architects of the 2024 presidential transition and an increasingly vocal coalition demanding institutional accountability.

Challenging the Narrative of Political Sabotage

The friction stems from public remarks delivered by former Joko Widodo, widely known as Jokowi, at his residence in Sumber, Solo, Central Java, on Friday (16/10). Jokowi characterized ongoing public skepticism and legal challenges surrounding his eldest son’s credentials as a deliberate maneuver designed to erode their political capital. The former president pointed directly to external actors driving the controversy.

SKANDAL GIBRAN BIN JOKOWI BUKAN IJAZAH, TAPI WAPRES TIDAK SAH pic.twitter.com/pc2T6Le8sl — https://x.com/dennyindrayana/status/2109285069676486745

“Kan sudah saya sampaikan sejak awal ini ada operasi politik kemudian ada penumpang gelap yang menunggangi lagi, jadi ramai lagi,” Jokowi stated, describing the phenomenon as a calculated effort to down-downgrade individual reputations.

Denny Indrayana firmly rejected this characterization during a video broadcast on his official YouTube channel on Saturday (17/10). Rather than acknowledging an external smear campaign, Denny argued that Gibran’s fundamental unsuitability for the vice presidency—and his prior tenure as Mayor of Solo—was self-evident. Denny asserted that the vice president’s reputation required no manufactured decline.

Furthermore, the debate has attracted defense from administration loyalists. Fritz Alor Boy, General Chairman of the Pasukan Gibran Indonesia volunteer network, pushed back against the push for impeachment. As reported by Warta Ekonomi, Fritz claimed that critics driving the ouster movement were motivated less by pure jurisprudence and more by political ambition and personal resentment toward Jokowi. Fritz suggested that critics might face disappointment over ungranted positions, dissolved organizations, or career terminations under the former administration, leading them to direct their grievances at the vice president while eyeing positions in Prabowo Subianto’s government.

Orang-orang yang ingin memakzulkan Mas Gibran bukan punya tujuan untuk menegakkan hukum yang murni, melainkan menegakkan politik yang murni, said Fritz, pointing to individuals who might otherwise be subject to public mockery regarding their own educational credentials.

Procedural Maneuvering and Constitutional Arguments

Shifting the focus from victimhood to procedural mechanics, Denny argued that the true political operation originated from the executive branch itself during the 2024 election cycle. He pointed to strategic adjustments made to electoral frameworks that smoothed Gibran’s path to the national ticket, characterizing these shifts as structural interventions.

Photo: Warta Ekonomi

Among the primary flashpoints cited by Denny is the pivotal 2023 ruling by the Constitutional Court. The Court granted the petition through Case Number 90/PUU-XXI/2023, which altered the minimum age requirement for presidential and vice-presidential candidates. The adjustment changed the requirement from at least 40 years old to at least 40 years old or having/currently holding a position elected through a general election including regional head elections. Denny highlighted the familial ties involved, noting the position of then-Chief Justice Anwar Usman, who is Jokowi’s brother-in-law.

Beyond the age mandate, the controversy involves educational documentation requirements. Denny pointed to Article 18, Paragraph 3 of General Election Commission (KPU) Regulation Number 19 of 2023, which he labeled a smuggled article designed to shield Gibran’s filing from disqualification. Fritz Alor Boy countered that Gibran possesses a valid undergraduate degree, noting that higher education achievement inherently assumes foundational secondary schooling.

The Pivot from National Vision to Partisan Kinship

Reflecting on the broader trajectory of Indonesian governance, Denny noted a personal shift in perspective regarding the Jokowi administration. Having previously served as Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights, Denny argued that the former president ultimately undermined his own legacy.

Denny Indrayana Turun Bela Roy Suryo di Kasus Ijazah Jokowi, Apa Alasannya?

As detailed by Olenka, Denny suggested that national statecraft gradually degraded into partisan and dynastic loyalty, eroding public trust in democratic institutions. He urged the family to embrace a statesmanlike exit strategy to prevent further strain on the nation’s political architecture.

Despite the growing volume of criticism, Jokowi has maintained a relaxed posture regarding the persistent allegations against his family. When pressed by reporters on whether the political attacks targeted him personally or his son, the former president indicated that either interpretation remained plausible, adding that he viewed the ongoing friction with equanimity.