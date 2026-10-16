77-Year-Old Woman Dies in Hit-and-Run Minibus Accident on PIE

A 77-year-old female pedestrian died on the morning of Oct 16 after being struck by a minibus along the Pan-Island Expressway, drawing an immediate police response and subsequent arrest of the driver who fled the scene, The Straits Times reported.

Morning Commute Shattered Along the Pan-Island Expressway

The incident unfolded shortly after dawn on Oct 16. The Singapore Police Force received an alert at 7.10am regarding a hit-and-run collision along the Pan-Island Expressway in the direction of Changi Airport, past the Pioneer Road North exit. A Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic pronounced the 77-year-old woman dead from her injuries at the site. Footage captured by passing motorists and shared on social media showed authorities deploying a blue tent between lanes 2 and 3 of the expressway, surrounded by police motorcycles, patrol cars, and an Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System recovery vehicle.

The Land Transport Authority used social media updates to steer morning traffic away from the affected corridors. Advisories directed motorists away from lanes 2 and 3 before shifting closures to lanes 3 and 4 as investigators combed the tarmac for forensic evidence. The disruption left morning commuters navigating severe delays along one of Singapore’s primary arterial routes.

Arrest of the Minibus Driver

The driver of the minibus, a 66-year-old man, departed from the location before law enforcement arrived. Officers subsequently tracked down and arrested the driver. He faces preliminary charges for driving without due care and attention causing death. Police investigations into the exact sequence of events remain active.

Must Share News reported that no other vehicles remained near the blue tent when officers conducted their initial sweep of the cordoned-off expressway lanes. The absence of other damaged vehicles concentrated investigative focus squarely on the dynamics between the minibus and the victim.

Broader Traffic Safety Statistics in 2026

This fatal collision intersects with an ongoing statistical upward trend in Singapore’s road traffic incidents. Traffic Police data released on Aug 28 indicated that total accidents resulting in injuries rose from 3,748 cases in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 cases during the corresponding period in 2026. Overall injuries climbed from 4,894 to 5,090 year-over-year.

Photo: mustsharenews.com

Despite the broader rise in collisions, overall fatalities dropped from 79 to 61 in the first half of 2026, a decrease driven primarily by fewer deaths among motorcyclists and pillion riders. However, specific subsets of vulnerable road users continue to face heightened risks. Accidents involving elderly pedestrians increased from 121 cases in the first six months of 2025 to 144 cases over the same span in 2026, while injuries among this demographic rose from 106 to 132. Traffic Police data further notes that 38.9 per cent of reported cases involving elderly pedestrians in 2026 featured unsafe behaviors, such as jaywalking or crossing outside designated facilities.