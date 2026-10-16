Maria Velez shares breast cancer survivor journey

Maria Velez survived breast cancer after a 2022 mammogram revealed the disease, navigating surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation while facing the profound fear of the unknown. As highlighted in reporting from WSVN her journey underscores a diagnosis that affects countless women, with the American Cancer Society noting that one in eight women develop breast cancer. Since I already knew my risk, it wasn’t extremely shocking, you know, nobody ever thinks that it’s going to be you, Velez said.

With 17 years of experience as an ultrasound technician and a family history that included her sisters being previously diagnosed, Velez understood her risks, yet she still confronted profound anxiety. Once you’re diagnosed, you do have some type of fear of the unknown, Velez said. Her treatment coincided with her upcoming role as a grandmother, giving her a powerful focus to push forward. I had a very positive view of what I wanted and what I had to do to be able to see my grandchild, you know, grow up and have me around, she explained. She also noted that she experienced uncertain thoughts of what the future was going to hold, wondering whether it would come back or if she was going to be fine.

Navigating Physical and Personal Changes

The rigorous path of treatment carried lasting impacts beyond the immediate medical procedures. Due to complications arising during her journey, Velez ultimately had to give up her trade as a sonographer a year later. That, for me, was a tough one, she noted. Her medical oncologist, Dr. Alejandra Perez, later asked Velez to serve as a captain for an American Cancer Society team, a gesture Velez embraced as a meaningful way to connect with others.

According to Dr. Perez, advancements in early detection have significantly altered outcomes over the past two decades. In the last 20 years, we’re curing more women, Survival 20-25 years ago was 65%, 60-65%, now it’s more than 90%, Dr. Perez stated. Community support, early detection, and knowing one’s lifetime risk remain critical components for patients navigating the disease. Dr. Perez noted that everyone knows someone with breast cancer, sharing that her own mother had the disease two years ago, and emphasized that it is very important that every woman knows her lifetime risk of developing it. Furthermore, doctors stress that it is crucial to catch the disease early and treat it right away.

The Power of Community and Shared Resilience

The broader impact of breast cancer awareness extends deeply into local communities, where organizations and support systems provide vital lifelines. Initiatives by groups such as the American Cancer Society—which offers free transportation, lodging during treatment, and online support—help ease the burdens patients face.

Photo: WPLG Local 10

Reflecting on the collective spirit of survivorship and the dedication of those who walk alongside patients, Velez shared a joyful perspective on the bonds formed through shared experiences. People coming together, celebrating and being joyful that we’re there to walk along as a team and commemorate, she said.

Expanding Local Impact and Outreach

Willie was diagnosed after finding a lump that he initially did not think much about, eventually undergoing successful surgery to become cancer-free through the grace of God and his wife.

Photo: WSVN

Andrea Ivory was diagnosed in 2004 at an early stage. Rather than asking why her, she asked what for, realizing her sickness had a higher purpose. Her experience inspired a vision to go door-to-door, leading to the creation of the Women’s Breast and Heart Initiative, which brought a mobile mammography van from partners to neighborhood circles. Willie Ivory reflected on the emotional weight of his wife’s initial diagnosis, calling it one of the most devastating times of his life.

Meanwhile, in the Tennessee Valley, survivor Kelyn Martin was diagnosed with Stage 2 HER2-positive breast cancer. Because she found the lump herself, she wasn’t shocked by the diagnosis, but she was surprised by the support and kindness she received. Having to stop working caused financial stress, but several groups stepped in to assist her. You have so much going on but yet there are people out there that truly care on a lower spectrum, they’re like who am I, Martin explained.