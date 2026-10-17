Friend defends Prince Harry and Meghan over UK return

Prince Harry and Meghan are defending their return to public engagements in the UK, with a close friend insisting the couple is simply doing what they want, when they want, and how they want.

The Reality Behind the Montecito Transition

The couple’s recent high-profile visit to Nottingham mirrors engagement styles from their April tour in Australia, confirming a blueprint for future activities.

A close friend speaking to news.com.au dismissed criticism surrounding the visits, emphasizing that the Sussexes are not taxpayer-funded and choose to support long-standing causes independently.

While Harry focuses on the Invictus Games and charities like WellChild and Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Meghan is simultaneously managing her As Ever business and reviewing scripts for an acting comeback.

The Blueprint Behind the Nottingham Return

Nearly two months after their unexpected return to British soil, Prince Harry and Meghan’s blueprint for their UK future has been revealed. After spending six years building a life in Montecito, California, and securing a flurry of media, publishing, and commercial deals, their decision in August to pack up and return to the country from which they’d had such a painful split felt like a bolt out of the blue. Yet, their recent high-profile visit to Nottingham demonstrated a return to royal-esque engagements.

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The English city offered a warm welcome to the couple, providing a relief against the fierce public polarization that has followed them in Britain. Critics have pointed out that these events resemble the duties they walked away from in 2020. But according to a close friend of the couple who spoke to news.com.au, the unfolding events represent a return to what the couple always wanted to do—operating with a spark of defiance following the King’s letter underlining their status as “private individuals” and non-working royals.

“There is no confusion – on their part – about why they’re doing these sorts of engagements,” a close friend told news.com.au. “It’s very simple. They are doing what they want, when they want, how they want.”

Defying Palace Pushback and Public Outrage

The friction surrounding their UK reappearance intensified after an unexpected message from the Palace dropped, prompting a spokesman for the couple to note they “were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance.” The letter underlined their status as “private individuals” and non-working royals.

“They aren’t taxpayer funded like others, so why shouldn’t they live their lives the way choose?” the close friend added to news.com.au. “Some people get very angry at the idea that they should dare continue to show up and support causes they have been associated with for years, like it is in some way a bad thing to bring a spotlight to a community recording studio or a food bank Nottingham.”

Despite the fierce public outcry and pushback from the Palace, the couple is clearly not planning to change course. This week’s high-profile appearance follows a similar run of engagements in Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra in April. Insiders confirmed at the time that the model used for Australia served as the blueprint for future activities, establishing that the couple would press on unapologetically with the “half-in, half-out royal” method of operations.

Balancing British Charities and Californian Commerce

Living out of the UK for years has hardly insulated the couple from the intense temperature of the British media landscape. Even while residing in California, both Harry and Meghan have maintained visibility regarding public reactions in the UK.

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“They have the internet in California,” the source pointed out bluntly to news.com.au. “In the same way they can read headlines in the US every day from their new home, they had access to the UK papers when they were living in Montecito. They knew what the temperature here was going to be.”

Focus Area Primary Activities Prince Harry Invictus Games, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, WellChild Meghan As Ever business expansion, Script reviews Joint Engagements Selective charity spotlights a handful of times per year.

While Harry stays deeply committed to his endeavors with WellChild, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, and the Invictus Games, Meghan is primarily concentrating on expanding her As Ever enterprise into the UK and reviewing scripts ahead of her anticipated return to acting.

Asked whether this week’s joint public appearance marks the start of a regular pattern of events, an insider close to the pair clarified that this is not the plan.

Instead, royal observers can anticipate seeing them together only a few times annually, aligning with specific organizations and charitable initiatives that Meghan has previously supported.