Sharks Snatch Dramatic Late Win Over Lyon in Challenge Cup Thriller

The Hollywoodbets Sharks secured an extraordinary 40-33 victory over Lyon after the final hooter at the Stade de Gerland on October 17, 2026, with winger Litehile Bester crossing for a dramatic match-winning try to cap a breathless EPCR Challenge Cup opener in France.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Jordan Hendrikse’s Stock Rising: Pulling the strings with five conversions, Hendrikse cements his value as a primary playmaker for fantasy managers tracking European fixtures.

Pulling the strings with five conversions, Hendrikse cements his value as a primary playmaker for fantasy managers tracking European fixtures. Litehile Bester’s Differential Value: His dual-try performance, including the game-winner, highlights his immense aerial prowess and open-field finishing, making him an elite winger selection in fantasy rugby leagues.

A Game of Wild Momentum Swings in Lyon

In a contest that swung wildly throughout the 80 minutes and beyond, the Durban side held their nerve after Lyon had seemingly snatched a draw. The hosts thought they had secured a stalemate when scrumhalf Baptiste Couilloud scored with seconds left on the clock. Flyhalf Paddy Jackson slotted the conversion to make it 33-33, capping a fierce French comeback.

The Sharks youngsters are on another level 😮‍💨🦈Lili Bester is on the end of it for a stunning team try 👏#ChallengeCupRugby | #SSRugby pic.twitter.com/eMX0TeIX4H — https://x.com/SSRugby/status/2111463246301475158

But the visitors kept their composure from the final restart. Bester found space out wide to cross the whitewash after the hooter sounded, and Hendrikse added the extras from the tee to seal the 40-33 scoreline. The opening half alone set a frantic tone, with the Sharks taking a narrow 19-14 lead into the interval after tries from Bester, Jaco Williams, and flank Manu Tshituka.

Tactical Breakdown and Breakdown Battles

The tactical battle hinged heavily on aerial contests and set-piece dominance. Bester excelled under the high ball early on. However, the French club exploited defensive lapses in the wide channels through tries from Adrien Seguret and Monty Ioane.

Photo: The Citizen

The second stanza was defined by helter-skelter chaos. Lyon struck first after the restart through replacement No. 8 Lilian Baret, capitalizing on a penalty tap inside the 22. The Sharks responded by leaning on their maul and releasing captain Nic Hatton, who ran around under the posts.

Team Tries Conversions HT Score FT Score Lyon 5 (Seguret, Ioane, Baret, Lorre, Couilloud) 4 (Jackson) 14 33 Sharks 6 (Bester x2, Williams, Tshituka, Hatton, Siyaya) 5 (Hendrikse) 19 40

Squad Rotations and Upcoming Fixtures

The Sharks achieved this victory while resting several frontline Springboks, relying on depth players like fullback Zekhethelo Siyaya. Bradley Davids also thought he had sealed the contest late in the second half with an intercept try, though it was scratched off for foul play in the build-up.

Photo: Rugby365

With the opening round of the EPCR Challenge Cup successfully navigated, the Durban side turns its attention back to domestic commitments. The Sharks return to United Rugby Championship action against Cardiff at the Arms Park before hosting the Scarlets in their next Challenge Cup fixture on 12 December.

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