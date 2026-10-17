The VIII Ibero-American and Iberophony Forum, concluded this week in Santander, has established a strategic roadmap to integrate the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking world more deeply with the People's Republic of China. The event, coordinated by the Universidad Europea del Atlántico (Uneatlántico), positioned Cantabria as a strategic axis for academic dialogue between 24 Spanish and Portuguese-speaking nations and the Chinese state, which currently represents 30% of global GDP.

Strategic Alignment Between Iberophony and Beijing

The forum brought together diplomats, academics, and government representatives to solidify a collaborative framework initially set during the previous gathering in Beijing in November 2025. The initiative was promoted by the Fundación Universitaria Iberoamericana (Funiber), Uneatlántico, and the Fundación Cátedra China, with support from the Spanish government and regional authorities.

This push for linguistic and academic alignment is not merely cultural; it is a calculated effort to connect a demographic bloc of 2.500 million people. By fostering stronger ties between the countries that share Spanish or Portuguese and the Chinese market, organizers aim to create a cohesive space for international cooperation. Álvaro Durántez, director of Institutional Relations at Funiber and head of the Funiber Chair of Ibero-American Studies and Iberophony, opened the sessions by emphasizing the need for China to adopt Spanish as a strategic instrument of its foreign policy to achieve a more diverse globalization beyond the English language.

Other participants included representatives from 17 embassies and three Ibero-American education ministries.

The Mechanics of Academic and Technological Exchange

The collaboration extends far beyond classroom learning. The alliance is already yielding tangible results in regional industry and technology. In Cantabria, Uneatlántico has partnered with the University of Ciencias Políticas y Juventud de Shandong to facilitate joint projects, including the application of artificial intelligence to sustainable fishing practices. These initiatives are bolstered by a mix of European Union and Chinese funding, with Cantabria receiving 3.2 million euros in European funds for cooperation with Asia in 2026. Furthermore, 78% of the agreements signed in Santander include provisions for teacher and student mobility.

The following table outlines the current scope and future trajectory of this institutional cooperation:

Initiative Status / Goal Ibero-Chinese Research Chairs Three currently operational (Santiago, Buenos Aires, Santander); one planned for Chengdu in 2027. Language Integration Over 420,000 Chinese students studied Spanish in 2025; 87 Ibero-American institutions now teach Mandarin. Economic Impact 14 joint projects launched in 2026; 22% increase in graduate hiring in export sectors.

Bridging Regulatory and Global Frameworks

While the momentum for this cross-continental partnership is high, it remains subject to a complex regulatory environment. Under the Organic Law 4/2007 on Universities, institutions may sign agreements with foreign entities without prior ministerial authorization. Furthermore, any transfer of sensitive data or dual-use technologies requires prior notification to the Spanish State Research Agency under Royal Decree 1075/2019. To protect intellectual property, the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office advises registering joint developments before scientific publication, a practice followed by 63% of binational projects in 2026.

The forum concluded with the presentation of the “Santander Declaration,” a document outlining the commitment to strategic educational alliances. This document is intended to be presented to heads of state during the upcoming XXX Ibero-American Summit in Madrid. The declaration serves as a formal attempt to elevate these academic ties into the high-level political agenda of the Ibero-American community.

Sustaining the Momentum

The success of these alliances hinges on the ability of participating nations to balance their diverse economic interests with the realities of global trade compliance. As academic institutions like Uneatlántico and their Chinese counterparts move to establish a fourth research chair in Chengdu by 2027, the question remains how this “interculturality” will translate into long-term political stability. Con el seguimiento en directo del foro desde 17 universidades de todo el mundo, la comunidad académica internacional demuestra su interés en una cooperación que trasciende los ámbitos tradicionales.

Photo: infobae.com

Whether this academic bridge can effectively shift the broader diplomatic landscape between China and the Ibero-American space remains the central uncertainty as the focus shifts toward the upcoming Madrid summit. It is not yet known which specific heads of state will formally endorse the declaration or how the proposed intellectual property safeguards will be enforced across all 30 participating Ibero-American jurisdictions.