Sabrina Limon convicted of first-degree murder

Sabrina Limon, a 46-year-old Bakersfield housewife, was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with the August 17, 2014, killing of her husband, Robert Limon. The Toronto Sun reported that the murder followed years of marital infidelity, an open swinging lifestyle, and a conspiracy involving Limon’s younger lover, Jonathan Hearn.

Here is why that matters, the seemingly quiet domestic life of the Limon family masked a volatile reality. Robert and Sabrina Limon met as teenagers in Arizona before relocating to California, where Robert secured a high-paying job with the Santa Fe Railroad and Sabrina raised their two children.

Behind that suburban veneer, however, the couple altered the dynamics of their marriage. Sabrina Limon told detectives that in 2008, the pair opened up their relationship, swapping sexual partners and attending neighborhood gatherings with other swinging couples. Both became deeply immersed in the lifestyle, but friction soon developed when Sabrina formed a deeper emotional attachment to one of her partners. According to the investigation, Robert Limon demanded an end to those outside liaisons.

At the same time, friction grew from other quarters. Sabrina Limon stated that her husband spent hours consuming online pornography. In 2012, while handing out samples at a Costco, she met Jonathan Hearn, a born-again firefighter 11 years her junior. The two initiated a torrid affair that lasted for two years across Bakersfield.

But there is a catch, Hearn grew tired of sharing his lover with a husband. As Hearn later testified during legal proceedings, the pair reached a dark consensus that Robert Limon had to be eliminated. An initial attempt in July 2014 failed when Sabrina suffered a case of the jitters while trying to administer arsenic-laced banana pudding. Just one month later, on August 17, 2014, Robert Limon was shot multiple times and killed in the Santa Fe rail yards.

The Investigation and Trial Prodeedings

Homicide detectives zeroed in on the victim’s social circle as the investigation unfolded. Hearn ultimately pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty and life imprisonment, agreeing to testify against his former lover.

During her three-week trial, Sabrina Limon maintained that while she engaged in promiscuity, she had no part in the murder. Her defense argued that Hearn acted independently to save himself. But the jury rejected that defense, convicting her of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and accessory to murder. She received a sentence of 26 years to life.

Date / Timeline Event 2008 Robert and Sabrina Limon open their marriage to swinging and partner swapping. 2012 Sabrina Limon meets Jonathan Hearn while working at a Costco. July 2014 An initial attempt to poison Robert Limon with arsenic-laced banana pudding fails. August 17, 2014 Robert Limon is shot and killed by Jonathan Hearn at the Santa Fe rail yards in Bakersfield. November 2014 Jonathan Hearn is arrested by homicide detectives.

Legal Appeals and Final Judgment

The legal fallout continued for years after the verdict. In 2022, a California court pulverized Sabrina Limon’s appeal, ruling that she must continue serving her life sentence. Her defense attorneys argued that evidence was insufficient to sustain the conviction and pointed blame at Hearn.

The appellate court disagreed, writing that evidence independent from Hearn’s testimony conclusively connected Limon to the crime. The prosecution established that the appellant remained deeply in love with Hearn both before and after the killing, and that she repeatedly lied to investigators.