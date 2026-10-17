Polygon Labs completes Coinme acquisition for payments

Polygon Labs completed its acquisition of U.S.-regulated crypto payments provider Coinme on Wednesday, October 17, 2026, marking a strategic shift from blockchain infrastructure development into direct global payment processing.

The Bottom Line

Polygon Labs finalized the Coinme acquisition on Wednesday, October 17, 2026, establishing a foothold in regulated fiat-to-crypto conversion infrastructure.

Chief Executive Officer Marc Boiron projects the newly integrated payments division will achieve profitability by 2027.

The Cayman Islands-based firm enters a market dwarfed by incumbent processors, trailing far behind Visa (NYSE: V) and Stripe.

Shifting from Blockchain Infrastructure to Payments

Polygon Labs has officially closed its acquisition of Coinme, transitioning the Cayman Islands-based entity from a pure blockchain technology provider into a regulated payments operator. By acquiring a regulated entity, Polygon secures direct oversight of customer relationships, capturing fees that previously leaked to third-party intermediaries.

Polygon Labs Pivots To Payments Following Coinme Acquisition@0xPolygon Labs CEO Marc (@0xMarcB) announces a strategic restructuring and workforce reduction as the firm nears completion of its acquisition of Coinme. The move marks a definitive transition from a decentralized… pic.twitter.com/8jKzUc2zHt — https://x.com/BSCNews/status/2077752478037127607

Chief Executive Officer Marc Boiron explained the operational shift during media announcements. “It’s very much that we’re a payments-focused company that just uses blockchains to move money, and in particular, Polygon.” The transaction solves a foundational bottleneck for distributed ledgers: providing the underlying settlement network without losing control over the entities onboarding the end users.

Challenging Incumbent Payment Giants

The newly expanded payments architecture faces an immense hurdle when measured against legacy financial rails. Visa recorded total payments volume exceeding $12.3 trillion in fiscal year 2025, while private payments processor Stripe cleared $1.9 trillion. Polygon’s transaction volume remains a fraction of those totals as the firm initiates its broader commercial push.

Photo: kucoin.com

Entity Role / Sector Annual Payment Volume (Fiscal 2025) Visa (NYSE: V) Global Payment Network $12.3 Trillion+ Stripe Digital Payment Infrastructure $1.9 Trillion Polygon Labs / Coinme Crypto-Fiat Processing Not Disclosed (Early Stage)

Boiron pointed out that rival blockchain networks previously offered financial incentives to payment intermediaries to steer transaction flows away from Polygon. Controlling Coinme neutralizes that vector. “Now, when we are the ones running the regulated business, nobody can cause us to move flows anywhere that we don’t want to, because we actually have those customer relationships,” Boiron said.

Current Platform Integration and Revenue Projections

Polygon’s unified payments platform is currently running in a restricted technical preview with a select cohort of early partners. KuCoin confirmed that early adopters include cross-border provider Tazapay, crypto network Mesh, global payroll platform Toku, and infrastructure firm Kira.

Photo: newisty.com

Financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed. However, Polygon management projects that the regulated payments unit will reach profitability by 2027. Existing transaction fees on the Polygon network already offset token emissions, according to Boiron, leaving transaction priority fees to flow directly to validators and token stakers.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.