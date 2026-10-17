Air Force hosts UNLV in Week 7 on CBS Sports Network

The Air Force Falcons host the UNLV Rebels in a pivotal Week 7 Mountain West clash on Saturday, October 17, at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, with live television coverage on CBS Sports Network and streaming options available via CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Spread Analysis: Air Force opened as narrow 1.5-point favorites over UNLV.

Air Force opened as narrow 1.5-point favorites over UNLV. Total & Efficiency: UNLV enters following a win over North Dakota State, while Air Force seeks to face UNLV as another top Mountain West contender this week.

Playoff Implications: UNLV’s squad views this as a vital stepping stone to keep Group of 6 College Football Playoff aspirations alive.

How to Watch Air Force vs. UNLV Live Stream and TV Channels

Fans looking to tune into the matchup can find the broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network. Cord-cutters can access the stream through digital platforms like the CBS Sports app on mobile devices and connected smart TVs. Additionally, streaming services such as Fubo carry the network, offering a five-day free trial for new subscribers who register through their web portal.

UNLV visits Air Force on Saturday in a Mountain West showdown between two teams riding three-game winning streaks.• UNLV (4-2, 2-0 MW) is coming off a 13-7 upset of previously unbeaten North Dakota State. Quarterback Jackson Arnold has thrown for 1,140 yards and eight… pic.twitter.com/nFhCETxqNq — https://x.com/Green19Football/status/2111479305125454015

For viewers encountering regional restrictions, utilizing a virtual private network (VPN) like ExpressVPN can help bypass local TV blackouts by connecting to alternative domestic servers. This ensures access to live feeds without bandwidth throttling from internet service providers.

Tactical Outlook and Key Matchups in the Mountain West

The matchup features contrasting styles as Air Force relies heavily on its running game, which must contend with a UNLV defense.

Photo: goal.com

UNLV’s Rebels arrive in Colorado Springs with offensive momentum and conference title ambitions. The Rebels successfully handed North Dakota State its first loss as an FBS program last week.

Week 7 CBS Sports Network Schedule Overview

Game Date & Time (ET) Location Spread FAU at Army Oct. 17, 12 p.m. Michie Stadium (West Point, NY) Army -2.5 UNLV at Air Force Oct. 17, 3:30 p.m. Falcon Stadium (Colorado Springs, CO) Air Force -1.5 Nevada at North Dakota State Oct. 17, 7 p.m. Fargodome (Fargo, ND) North Dakota State -15.5 Fresno State at San Diego State Oct. 17, 10:30 p.m. Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, CA) Fresno State -6.5

The Saturday quadruple-header opens in West Point with FAU visiting Army, followed by the Mountain West showdown in Colorado Springs. The evening slate shifts to the Fargodome as North Dakota State hosts Nevada, before concluding with a Pac-12 conference nightcap between Fresno State and San Diego State.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.