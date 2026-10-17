Mike Malott and Joaquin Buckley Clash in UFC Edmonton Main Event

Mike Malott and Joaquin Buckley clash tonight, Oct. 17, 2026, in the welterweight main event of UFC Edmonton at Rogers Place in Alberta, Canada. Malott carries a three-fight win streak into the Octagon, while Buckley seeks a rebound following decision losses to elite contenders Sean Brady and Kamaru Usman.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Betting Odds Shift: BetOnline lists Mike Malott as a narrow -135 favorite, while Joaquin Buckley sits at +114, reflecting a razor-thin matchup on the books.

BetOnline lists Mike Malott as a narrow -135 favorite, while Joaquin Buckley sits at +114, reflecting a razor-thin matchup on the books. Finishing Props: Malott stands at +380 for a TKO/KO/DQ victory and +550 via submission, whereas Buckley carries a +230 price tag for a TKO/KO/DQ.

Malott stands at +380 for a TKO/KO/DQ victory and +550 via submission, whereas Buckley carries a +230 price tag for a TKO/KO/DQ. Rounds Market: The over/under is set at 3.5 rounds at -115 for both sides, indicating oddsmakers anticipate a deep-water battle or an explosive late stoppage.

Betting Lines and Striking Dynamics

Opening odds peg Malott at -125 and Buckley at -102, though updated odds shift Malott slightly wider to -135 with Buckley at +114. The stylistic clash hinges on range management versus explosive blitzing. Malott operates primarily as a kickboxer, holding 14 career victories. Buckley counters with raw athletic power and 15 knockout victories, aiming to close distance quickly.

Athlete Record Odds (BetOnline) Key Recent Bout Mike Malott 14-2 -135 Def. Gilbert Burns (KO) Joaquin Buckley 21-8 +114 Loss vs. Sean Brady (Decision)

Grappling Exchanges and Ground Vulnerabilities

The tape from Buckley’s recent outing against Sean Brady exposed clear vulnerabilities on the canvas. Buckley struggles to close distance without exposing his hips to level changes. Malott capitalizes on opponents who lunge forward by timing takedowns. If the Canadian kickboxer successfully enforces his grappling and positional control, Buckley faces significant danger in extended ground sequences.

Strategic Paths to Victory

Malott aims to dictate the pace from the outside with a sharp jab and punishing leg kicks, frustrating the aggressive American. Conversely, Buckley needs to utilize disciplined footwork, cage-cutting, and body shots to drain Malott’s gas tank. Malott’s sole UFC defeat came via fatigue against Neil Magny. Buckley’s fast-twitch explosiveness and looping hooks remain his most viable equalizer to test the hometown favorite’s chin.

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Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.