India’s Tarang Shakti and the Rise of Multi-Vector Military Diplomacy

Defense relationships of the future will rely on technology and trust rather than hardware platforms alone, India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh stated on October 10 during a military demonstration in Jodhpur as the multilateral Exercise Tarang Shakti drew to a close.

The biennial exercise, themed “Power in Partnership,” ran from September 26 to October 12 near India’s western borders at Air Force Station Jodhpur and adjoining bases. The gathering brought together the Indian Air Force alongside aerial assets from Australia, Bangladesh, France, Germany, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, with 32 other nations attending as observers. According to data briefs, the exercise featured more than 800 sorties and 600 flying hours.

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The event’s closing fly-past featured an arrow-shaped formation centered on an Indian Air Force Su-30MKI of Russian origin. The jet was flanked on one side by an American F-35 and an Indian Light Combat Aircraft, and on the other by a French Rafale and a United Arab Emirates Air Force F-16. The deployment marked the first time U.S. fifth-generation F-35 jets exercised over Indian skies. The U.S. Pacific Air Forces contributed six F-35A Lightning IIs, one KC-135R Stratotanker, and more than 200 personnel. U.S. Ambassador in India Sergio Gor described the presence of the F-35s as another example of trust between the two countries. France deployed four Rafales, three A330 Phoenix aerial refuellers, two A400M transport aircraft, and 300 personnel as part of its wider Pegase26 mission.

Photo: iadb.in

Operational integration remained a central focus of the drills. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, noted during briefings that the exercise was designed to test how air forces plan, operate, and assess missions together rather than simply display aircraft.

Hosting duties also involved sharing tactical lessons. India briefed visiting delegations on the outcomes of Operation Sindoor of May 2025. Exercise Director Air Vice Marshal Raj Thakur noted that international participants showed significant interest in the operation during subject matter expert exchanges.

The exercise unfolded against the backdrop of an active military diplomacy calendar. Concurrently, the Indian and Russian Navies conducted their annual Indra exercise in Vladivostok from October 13 to 18. Other recent engagements included the bilateral army exercise Yudh Abhyas held from September 15 to 27 in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, alongside ongoing wargames with Thailand, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and the UAE scheduled to conclude on October 18.