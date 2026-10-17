Racist Stickers Target Indian Food Products in Australian Supermarkets

Xenophobic Stickers Target Indian Community in Australian Supermarkets

Discriminatory stickers targeting the Indian community have surfaced on food items and store signage inside Australian supermarkets, drawing sharp rebukes from federal lawmakers and fueling mounting concerns over targeted xenophobia. The adhesive labels feature an illustration of a man of Indian appearance defecating on a street alongside the text, “Is this your culture? We don’t like it!”

Demographic Claims and the Fight for Australia Campaign

The campaign, which has emerged across multiple states, also asserts that 32% of Australia’s population is foreign born, singles out India as the top contributor on that demographic list, and demands “Remigration now!” The controversial term “remigration” is widely associated with political agendas calling for the forced removal or mass deportation of migrants and ethnic minorities from Western nations.

I love that people are sending me their cheeky sticker placements. 😂🔥Will put the link for printing in the comments, they are designed to be printed on the Brother label printers.Get out there and get active.Help us push a message.#RemigrationNowJoin us on the 30th of… pic.twitter.com/F3qFSb94MI — https://x.com/BecFreedom/status/2078083392978178124

Digital Promotion and Retail Disruption

Digital video footage shared online by anti-immigration activist Bec Freedom documents the labels being affixed to staple goods such as bags of mung dal, as well as on retail shelf signage designating sections as an “Indian pantry.” The stickers incorporate a QR code directing individuals toward the Fight for Australia campaign. In recent social media posts, Freedom applauded participants for placing the stickers and distributed printable templates optimized for home label printers.

Nationwide Rallies and Brisbane Discoveries

The spreading sticker distribution coincides with preparations for nationwide “March for Australia” rallies, with event organizers scheduling public demonstrations across major metropolitan hubs including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth, and Adelaide. Comparable supermarket finds were similarly documented in Brisbane, where observers identified the items placed on prominent grocery displays.

Federal Lawmaker Condemnation in New South Wales

Federal lawmakers have stepped forward to denounce the material. David Repacholi, a federal Member of Parliament representing the Hunter Region, issued a stern public statement condemning identical xenophobic labels discovered throughout Cessnock in New South Wales.

In a social media statement addressing the community, Repacholi characterized the stickers as offensive material and asked local residents to flag any sightings so they could be cleared away promptly. “Enough of this racist bullshit,” he wrote.

The discovery of the campaign highlights ongoing local tensions surrounding immigration debates as authorities monitor the organization of upcoming demonstrations across the country.