Gwangju Koryoin Village Senior Center Hosts Historical Musical and Health Program

On October 17, Gwangju Koryoin Village hosted a cultural and health program designed to reflect on the painful history of Koryoin ancestors and offer comfort to seniors at the local senior care center.

The village community Young already Young already , led by representative Lee Eun-hee, organized the event under the theme Same Land, Different Words, One Story as part of the 2026 Gwangsan-gu Village Community Support Project. The initiative aimed to share Koryoin migration history and promote communication and harmony between early settlers and newcomers through arts and culture.

Musical Performance Detailing Historical Hardships

The centerpiece of the gathering was a musical titled Same Land, Different Words, One Story , structured by Song Ju-young. The production depicted the anti-Japanese independence movement in Primorsky Krai, the 1937 forced relocation to Central Asia under Stalin’s regime, and the struggles of Koryoin ancestors who reclaimed barren land to build new lives while preserving their national identity through song and acting.

The program featured several vocal performances, including Kim Kyung-sook singing Nostalgia , Choi Yeon-sook performing New Arirang , and Song Ju-young presenting White Dandelion , Older Brother , and How Is My Age . The musical portion concluded with a group chorus of Koryo Arirang .

Health and Wellness Activities for Seniors

Following the musical performances, music exercise therapist Choi Yeon-sook led a brain and health gymnastics session. Attendees moved their fingers, wrists, and shoulders to music and followed traditional Russian dance movements.

It was a meaningful time for neighbors with different languages and cultures to remember and empathize with the history of the Koryoin together, Lee Eun-hee stated, adding that the community plans to expand opportunities for local residents and Koryoin compatriots to communicate through culture and arts in the future.