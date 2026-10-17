Portland Is Quietly Becoming a Powerhouse for Music Instrument Manufacturing

While Portland’s cultural identity is often tied to craft beer, local wine, and sportswear, a quieter economic force has been growing in workshops across the metro area. Independent music equipment manufacturing—spanning everything from boutique guitar amplifiers and hand-wired effects pedals to custom synthesizers, brass instruments, and microphones—has quietly emerged as a powerhouse sector in the Pacific Northwest.

According to research published by Portland State University, Oregon’s concentration of musical instrument and gear makers is double the national norm. Zooming in on the Portland metropolitan area, that industry concentration multiplies significantly, standing at six times the national average based on 2026 findings from Music Craft Northwest, an advocacy group for the sector. The organization has identified more than 130 independent gear builders operating across Portland and Southwest Washington.

Counting the Uncounted Makers

Despite housing internationally exporting companies such as Audix Microphones and Catalinbread effects pedals, the music equipment industry remains largely invisible in conventional economic data. Music-related businesses are typically scattered across various codes within the North American Industry Classification System, the federal framework used to compile business statistics. This fragmentation makes it difficult to capture the true economic footprint of local luthiers, electronics builders, and drum makers.

Industry advocates argue that Portland is missing out on the opportunity the underrepresented economic concentration of manufacturers creates. In contrast, cities like Nashville have built tourism strategies around music manufacturing landmarks, such as the Gibson Garage vintage guitar showroom. Music Craft Northwest ultimately aspires to host a multiday business-to-business trade show that would draw instrument and gear builders from around the globe.

That push for recognition coincides with ADX Fest, a monthlong, citywide festival organized by Arts Design Xchange, a Buckman makerspace and small business. Kelley Roy, founder of ADX, emphasizes the collaborative nature of the local maker community. Everybody knows that small business is the backbone of our economy, Roy says. We’re collectivists and we’re here to support each other.

Putting Local Gear on Center Stage

To bring visibility to the sector, Music Craft Northwest is hosting a free, all-ages launch party at the Jupiter Hotel. The gathering is designed to put the region’s audio equipment manufacturers in the spotlight, featuring live performances powered by gear made in the Pacific Northwest.

The event is supported by a grant from the Central Eastside Industrial Council and curated with assistance from Nalin Silva of Silva Sound and Chris Benson, of Benson Amps. Featured gear manufacturers include Benson Amps, Allegra Drums, and Ear Trumpet Labs, while the live music lineup features local acts like dream-pop duo Caicedo, indie-folk group the Apricots, and troubadour Johnny Franco. Organizers stress that at this event, the instrument builders take precedence over the performers.

The makers are the headliners, says Jess Brower, a community organizer for both the Jupiter Hotel and Music Craft Northwest.

Beyond celebrating craftsmanship, local builders hope the event will foster dialogue with elected officials regarding small business support. Chris Benson notes that formal acknowledgment from city and state governments could help validate an industry that contributes deeply to the region’s economic vitality and cultural identity.

Meara McLaughlin, co-founder of Music Craft Northwest, emphasizes that the infrastructure is already built. We don’t need to create it, McLaughlin says. It’s already here.

The Music Craft Northwest launch party takes place from 2 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Jupiter Hotel, located at 800 E Burnside St.