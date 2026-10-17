Broward Humane Society Seeks Homes for Kittens Maggie and Cowboy

The Humane Society of Broward County is actively seeking permanent homes for numerous cats and kittens, including 10-week-old companions Maggie and Cowboy, local10.com reported on October 17, 2026. The animals arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as part of an emergency transfer of more than 50 pets from a hurricane-impacted shelter in northwest Florida.

What to Know About the Fort Lauderdale Shelter Adoptions

Ten-week-old kittens Maggie and Cowboy are among the more than 50 animals recently transferred to the Broward County shelter from a hurricane-ravaged facility in northwest Florida.

Shelter representatives advise prospective owners that adopting a cat is a decades-long commitment requiring consistent care, financial support, and proper training.

Interested adopters can complete a pre-adoption application online at Humanebroward.com, with the facility open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Emergency Transport From Northwest Florida

Maggie and Cowboy landed in Broward County alongside a larger cohort of shelter animals displaced by extreme weather. Caitlin Pechin, representing the Humane Society, introduced the playful pair during a recent “Adopt a Pet” segment on Local 10. The transfer effort pulled more than 50 pets out of harm’s way, relocating them to the Fort Lauderdale facility where daily operations include processing incoming animals of various ages, sizes, and breeds.

While the influx brings additions like Maggie and Cowboy, it also highlights the efforts of regional shelters managing disaster-related animal displacement. Shelter staff continue to evaluate and process the arrivals to prepare them for permanent placement.

Commitment and Care Requirements for Adopters

Pechin emphasized that while young kittens offer high energy and entertainment, feline ownership spans a considerable duration. Cats frequently live for more than 20 years, demanding sustained economic support, veterinary care, and daily behavioral stimulation from their owners.

To streamline the process, the organization directs potential adopters to visit Humanebroward.com to complete an initial pre-adoption application before meeting the available animals in person. The facility operates daily between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Case for Paired Adoptions

Beyond individual care requirements, Pechin encouraged families evaluating kittens to consider adopting pairs rather than single pets. Bringing home two animals simultaneously provides built-in companionship that keeps the young cats entertained and eases their overall transition into an unfamiliar environment.

Shelter Detail Information Location Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Humane Society of Broward County) Featured Kittens Maggie and Cowboy (10 weeks old) Source of Transfer Northwest Florida shelter affected by a hurricane Adoption Hours Open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.