Comedians React to The Economist at Baltimore Bar Event

Cameron Smith, a 31-year-old PNC banker living in Pikesville, launched “The Droconomist” bar night in Baltimore’s Pigtown neighborhood after being ghosted by a Hinge date in June, transforming a lonely drive home into a recurring comedy and current events event at Old Major.

The Bottom Line

Cameron Smith started The Droconomist after a Hinge date stood him up in June, pivoting his focus toward building an in-person community around his interests.

Held on the fourth Friday of every month at Old Major in Pigtown, the event features local comedians riffing on headlines projected from The Economist.

The show heads back to Old Major on Oct. 23, featuring unscripted sets, a $5 donation, and a crowd-judged $50 cash prize.

From a Ghosted Hinge Date to a Pigtown Stage

The concept materialized on a long drive home from Frederick this past June, thebanner.com reported, after a woman Smith had matched with online failed to show up. Rather than treating the night as a wash, Smith reevaluated how he sought out local connections. The title itself bridges his reading habits with rap music culture, combining the name of his favorite magazine with a slang term popular among Southern hip-hop artists.

The event finds a natural home at Old Major, an arts-focused event space and neighborhood bar in Pigtown known for eclectic programming, book sales, and nonprofit partnerships. Patrons enter the upstairs space by buzzing the door, ordering from a tropical-inspired menu featuring Guyanese-style curries and chicken drums, and paying a $5 donation alongside food or drink purchases. Smith typically hosts the evening dressed in a blazer, an Alcatraz baseball cap, Vans sneakers, and a Johnny Carson-inspired tie—channeling a distinct mix of casual comfort and classic emcee energy. Before his career in banking, Smith worked as a video marketing coordinator for Interscope Records in Los Angeles and co-developed an app called Woolyvard.

Inside The Droconomist Comedy Format

The show operates on a straightforward mechanic: Smith selects ten headlines from The Economist and projects them onto a large stage screen. Comedians line up on stools to deliver stream-of-consciousness jokes about global politics, domestic policy, and media trends. At the September show, performers Malcolm Dorsey, Matt Pennington, Kevin Slattery, and a comedian known as Brucedaddy DaJokesta took the stage under a format inspired by “Showtime at the Apollo.”

Articles concerning diesel prices, midterm elections, Trump TV, and Meta smart glasses quickly devolved into rapid-fire banter touching on commercial driver’s licenses, OnlyFans, and political theory. When Smith asked Dorsey how he would define a Republican, the comic snapped back that they were once “publicans” before getting a redesign, drawing immediate laughter from the room. Brucedaddy DaJokesta ultimately emerged as the crowd favorite, leaning into a theatrical delivery that kept the room engaged long after the initial headlines were introduced.

Audience Reception and Future Showtimes

For first-time attendees like Destiny Cooke and Michael Newell, the blend of serious journalism and unscripted comedy offered a distinct alternative to standard weekend entertainment. Cooke met Smith while initiating a wire transfer at his bank branch, where he pitched the concept directly. While Newell praised the format, he noted curiosity over how the comedians might adjust if the underlying articles carried a lighter tone.

Event Detail Specification Founder Cameron Smith Venue Old Major (Pigtown, Baltimore) Cost $5 suggested donation plus food/drink purchase

Smith continues to delete dating apps from his phone, opting instead to build physical spaces for community interaction. He is preparing to bring The Droconomist back to Old Major on October 23, 2026, continuing a monthly experiment born from an empty booth in Frederick.