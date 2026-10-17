Maine Heating Oil Prices Surge to $5.97 a Gallon

As heating oil prices surge to $5.97 a gallon in Maine, vulnerable residents and overextended community programs face severe winter supply bottlenecks. The crisis is driven by global oil disruptions, leaving households facing steep fuel bills and forcing state assistance administrators to grapple with unprecedented demand.

The price of heating oil in Maine has climbed to roughly $5.97 per gallon, marking an increase of roughly 79% from $3.34 per gallon one year ago. For a standard 275-gallon tank, homeowners face paying upwards of $740 more per fill-up.

Northern Maine experienced its first snowfall of the season as nighttime temperatures hovered near freezing. While most residents have not yet turned on their heat, the economic reality of the coming winter has already arrived.

More than 57% of Maine households rely on home heating oil as their primary fuel source, making it the most dependent state in the country. Shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, tied to the ongoing war in Iran, are putting intense pressure on global oil prices and driving up local home heating costs. The issue has also surfaced on the political campaign trail, where Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Troy Jackson blamed incumbent leadership for supporting the war, while Senator Susan Collins pointed to her legislative efforts to end the conflict and increase domestic crude and diesel supplies.

Aroostook County Squeeze and Administrative Bottlenecks

In Aroostook County, Maine’s coldest and among its poorest regions, the affordability crisis is hitting hardest. Nearly 70% of households in the area rely on heating oil.

Photo: WGME

The surge in demand has overwhelmed federal assistance programs. MaineHousing is pushing LIHEAP administrators to process online applications pretty immediately, Parent said. Avec Chief Program Officer Heidi Rackliffe said, I’ve been in community action for 18 years and I have never seen the need as horrible as it is so early on in the season.

State Funding Pressures and Fixed-Income Vulnerability

Maine is working with roughly $42 million in heating assistance funding for the winter, including $38 million newly appropriated by the Department of Health and Human Services and $4 million left over from last year. State housing finance agency MaineHousing is pressing administrators to process online applications pretty immediately, Parent said. Officials warn that if they stay true to importing all online applications, they may not be able to ensure all individuals with a vulnerability to hypothermic temperatures are processed in 120 days.

Photo: FOX9

Older adults living on fixed incomes are disproportionately affected. Vi Belanger, manager of Community & Memory Services for the Aroostook Agency on Aging, noted that many clients are altering their diets by switching to canned meats to stretch their budgets, while others contemplate abandoning heating oil entirely in favor of space heaters or wood.

Personal Financial Strain and Alternative Fuel Options

Individual households are already making difficult trade-offs. In Freeport, Chris and Cheryl Oliver manage on roughly $60,000 a year while handling major medical challenges, including Chris losing a leg to diabetes and surviving a heart attack.

Photo: Bangor Daily News

Am I going to get food this week, or am I going to get gas this week? Cheryl Oliver, Freeport resident

The Olivers received 100 gallons of free heating oil—worth about $700—alongside two free cords of wood from the Freeport Wood Bank. Tony DiMarco, co-founder of the wood bank, which supplies roughly 50 families, stated that community demand is “extremely high” and warned that supplies will likely run out by mid-winter.

Other residents are turning to credit unions for financial relief. Dan Clarke, president and CEO of Maine Family Federal Credit Union, noted that the institution offers fuel loans carrying a 5 percent interest rate up to a $3,500 limit. With 20 applications received so far, Clarke cautioned that consumers have not yet fully felt the sticker shock of the fuel market.

National Winter Fuel Outlook Across Regions

The energy cost pressures extend beyond Maine, according to the Winter Fuels Outlook published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. While heating oil usage is heavily concentrated in the Northeast, national heating oil prices are projected to rise 21% overall. By contrast, natural gas remains the cheapest primary heating fuel, with Midwest residents who use natural gas expected to see a 10% drop in their heating bills after spending an average of $613 last winter. Electricity-powered homes in the Midwest averaged $1,380 and face a 3% projected increase, while propane-powered homes spent $1,305 on average and are expected to see a 4% drop.