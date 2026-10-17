Fenerbahçe Defeats Alanyaspor 3-0 in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe defeated Corendon Alanyaspor 3-0 at Chobani Stadium on October 17, 2026, bouncing back from a heavy European defeat and claiming their third league victory behind goals from Romelu Lukaku, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, and Vedat Muriqi in the eighth week of the Trendyol Süper Lig.

Chobani Stadium Victory Follows European Setback

Fenerbahçe entered Saturday’s fixture seeking an immediate response after falling 6-0 to Aston Villa in England during midweek UEFA Champions League action. Manager İsmail Kartal responded to the European slump with three changes to his starting lineup. The response on the pitch in Istanbul delivered a comfortable three-goal margin, moving the hosts to 16 points in the standings and keeping them three points behind the league leaders.

The evening at Chobani Stadium began with persistent pressure from the home side. In the 17th minute, Mason Greenwood missed a penalty saved by goalkeeper Paulo Victor, though the subsequent scramble saw the ball bundled over the line. That opening sequence set the tone for a match filled with disallowed goals and high-intensity attacks.

Disallowed Goals and First-Half Breakthrough

İrfan Can Kahveci endured a night of profound frustration, seeing three separate goals chalked off by the officiating crew. Following Greenwood’s saved spot-kick, Kahveci turned the rebound home, only for referee Çağdaş Altay to rule it out because Kahveci had entered the penalty area prematurely. Replays and VAR reviews would intervene twice more as the match progressed.

🆚 Fenerbahçe vs Alanyaspor🏆 Süper Lig⏰ Sat 17 Oct · 16:00 UTC🏠 Fenerbahçe 45%🤝 Draw 45%✈️ Alanyaspor 10%⚽ Fenerbahçe is +34% better in terms of Goals Scored📊 Fenerbahçe 4.3 · Alanyaspor 1.3 / match📈 Expected avg Goals 3.96 · Cards 2.92 · Corners 9.67 pic.twitter.com/MU3uU1hrvz — https://x.com/xAIstats/status/2111422004972736816

Despite the overturned efforts, the breakthrough arrived before halftime. In the 40th minute, Matteo Guendouzi intercepted a pass in midfield and fed Levent Mercan down the left flank. Mercan sent a precise cross into the goalmouth, where Romelu Lukaku met it first-time to smash the ball past Victor and register his first league goal in Fenerbahçe colors.

Second-Half Adjustments Secure the Three Points

Corendon Alanyaspor attempted to claw back into the contest after the break, relying on efforts that tested goalkeeper Ederson. Yet Fenerbahçe’s defense, anchored by Milan Skriniar and Nathan Aké, absorbed the pressure while the attack maintained its rhythm.

Photo: Türkiye Gazetesi

Kahveci found the net again early in the second half from another Levent Mercan delivery, but a VAR review spotted a foul by N’Golo Kante in the buildup, invalidating the effort. A third Kahveci strike in the 52nd minute met the same fate due to an offside flag.

Fenerbahçe finally doubled their advantage in the 71st minute.

Fenerbahçe also utilized their bench, introducing Mert Hakan Yandaş in the 77th minute—marking his return to action since a long absence dating back to a match against Bodrum Futbol Kulübü on March 28, 2025.

Late Muriqi Strike Caps the Scoring

With the visitors fading in the final stages, substitute Archie Brown drove down the left wing in the 87th minute and delivered a low cross. Kerem Aktürkoğlu got a slight touch at the near post, leaving the ball rolling directly into the path of Vedat Muriqi. With his back to goal, Muriqi spun and fired past the keeper to complete the 3-0 scoreline.

Photo: Mynet

Match Statistic / Detail Fenerbahçe Corendon Alanyaspor Final Score 3 0 Scorers Romelu Lukaku (40′), Kerem Aktürkoğlu (71′), Vedat Muriqi (87′) — Manager İsmail Kartal Joao Pereira League Position After Match — 6th (12 points)

The victory lifts Fenerbahçe to 16 points after eight matches, leaving them positioned for next week’s crucial fixture. Kartal’s side will travel to face rivals Galatasaray in their next league outing, while Alanyaspor prepares to host Kocaelispor at home.