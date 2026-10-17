Jacob Zuma Discharged From Hospital After Two-Week Stay

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has left a KwaZulu-Natal hospital following a health scare that disrupted his party’s local election campaign. The uMkhonto weSizwe Party confirmed his discharge on Saturday, while conflicting reports and video footage continued to fuel public debate over his physical condition ahead of the November 4 polls.

The 84-year-old leader spent nearly two weeks under medical supervision at Netcare St Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg after falling ill during an MK Party campaign event in Msinga on October 6. While family and party insiders offered starkly contrasting assessments of his severity — ranging from serious concerns about his condition to insistence that he remained as fit as a fiddle — party spin doctor Sifiso Mahlangu said doctors diagnosed fatigue and recommended a period of rest under medical supervision.

Hospital Discharge and Recovery at an Undisclosed Location

A convoy spotted leaving Netcare St Anne’s Hospital on Saturday signaled the end of an inpatient stay that had prompted intense speculation across South Africa. According to a highly placed source, the former president will be taken to an undisclosed location for the next four days in order to continue recuperating. The family will then take over, said a highly placed source.

Photo: News24

During his hospital stay, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that Zuma was receiving treatment under the care of the SANDF surgeon general. Rumors of an earlier discharge circulated widely on Tuesday, but Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi dismissed those reports, maintaining that the former president remained hospitalized until Saturday.

Family Pushback Against Media Scrutiny and Deathbed Rumors

As speculation mounted regarding the severity of Zuma’s illness, his family pushed back sharply against public commentary. His daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, shared an undated video on social media showing her father smiling and performing weight training, directly challenging broadcaster Xoli Mngambi’s assertion that the former president was on his deathbed.

The Foundation will not be giving a minute by minute update on H.E President Zuma. You are requested to afford President Zuma the privacy and dignity he deserves. The permanent enquiries are not appreciated. We see it as PERSECUTION & INVASION of privacy. Mzwanele Manyi, Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson

Manyi also questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s expressions of concern, arguing that meaningful political goodwill should be demonstrated through practical measures, such as the proper maintenance of Zuma’s Nkandla homestead and the replacement of his ageing vehicle fleet via public works structures.

Campaign Disruptions and Manifesto Rally Cancellation

Zuma’s hospitalization forced the uMkhonto weSizwe Party to scrap its planned Siyathatha rally originally scheduled for Sunday. MK Party parliamentary leader John Hlophe conceded that cancelling the planned launch in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, was necessary.

Photo: TimesLIVE

Insiders previously told the press that financial strains had already complicated planning for the event. One party source noted that perceptions around unpaid service providers made organizing a large-scale launch difficult.

We wanted the manifesto launch here. But now there is a perception that we do not pay people. If businesses do not want to work with us, how are we going to pull off the kind of launch we wanted? Party insider, uMkhonto weSizwe Party

Rather than holding a central rally, the party distributed its 2026 local government election manifesto electronically to structures and members. Leadership pivoted toward grassroots campaigning, announcing the Makhelwane campaign running through midnight on November 3, directing volunteers to visit households across cities, townships, farms, and villages.

Internal Discrepancies Over Free State Candidate Lists

Parallel to health and campaign challenges, the party faced internal friction regarding its candidate lists for the upcoming municipal elections. Disgruntled members in the Free State held a media briefing in Welkom to demand transparency and the removal of provincial co-ordinator Sandile Mabiza, alleging that legitimate nominees had been omitted or manipulated in submissions to the IEC.

BREAKING NEWS: Jacob ZUMA has been discharged from hospital. #SouthAfrica

In Ghariep, Fezile Dabi, wards were left uncontested even though candidates list were sent. In Mangaung, the mayoral candidate emerged out of nowhere. She was not nominated, selected through prescribed processes. As a result, eight members resigned because of the disputes. Vuyisile Bingwa, Matjhabeng PR candidate

National MKP Political Mediator Moosa Kumbe addressed the grievances by calling for calm and noting that similar challenges across provinces were currently undergoing national investigation. Meanwhile, Mabiza called the accusations raised by the members, unjustified.