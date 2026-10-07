Jacob Zuma discharged from hospital, MK Party says after conflicting reports

Former South African president Jacob Zuma was discharged from a hospital and returned to his Nkandla homestead in rural KwaZulu-Natal following conflicting reports regarding his health, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) said on Wednesday.

Conflicting Reports Over the 84-Year-Old Leader’s Hospital Stay

The MK Party sought to play down an apparent emergency hospitalisation of its 84-year-old leader this week. MK spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu stated that the former president had been discharged and was sitting in his lounge. “The president goes and does routine check-ups at least twice a year, they check bloods and everything. We are told that he went for those check-ups. I think people saw his cars and convoy and they thought he was in hospital. Well, he was but he is fine. We had him on a call earlier on my way here. The president is not unwell. He is very much well and alive; it was a regular check-up,” Mahlangu said on Wednesday, as reported by Business Day.

This narrative directly contradicted regional reporting from KwaZulu-Natal. The Witness initially broke the story on Tuesday afternoon, citing an eyewitness and an MK insider who maintained that Zuma arrived by ambulance and was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after taking ill earlier in the day. An independent source further corroborated that Zuma was rushed to a private hospital in Msinga following an MK rally on Monday, according to Business Day. The Witness also noted that multiple reliable sources confirmed Zuma remained hospitalised late into Tuesday night.

Photo: Business Day

Zuma Health Issues Impact MK Party Momentum

As the primary public figure and leader of the MK Party, Zuma remains an influential figure in the political landscape of South Africa. Because the MK depends so heavily on his charismatic leadership, any extended medical concern immediately affects the organisation’s strategic direction, daily operations, and outreach campaigns.

Despite mounting public interest, the party stonewalled inquiries. Mahlangu remarked, “When the president goes to the dentist there is a hoo-hah in South Africa, I don’t know why. We will meet on November 4 at the IEC,” as reported by Business Day. Meanwhile, JG Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi declined to comment on the hospital visit when approached by The Witness. “It could be that he is visiting a relative who is admitted in hospital. Former presidents do visit hospitals all the time. Why is it that when it’s former president Zuma it becomes a big story? This is an invasion of his privacy,” Manyi said.

Photo: The Witness

Military Health Service Coordinates Zuma Medical Care

Zuma’s precise medical records and diagnoses remain largely confidential under medical privacy laws. Representatives maintain that as a former head of state, his medical care is coordinated via the South African National Defence Force’s Military Health Service.

If Zuma was indeed admitted to a private hospital, it discredits MK’s comment that Zuma was not facing a medical emergency. Recent visits to health care facilities continue to be managed as private matters between his medical team, family, and military health officials, with the MK, Zuma Foundation and family releasing no further information.