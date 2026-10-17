Cornell Men’s Hockey 2026-27 Preview Roster Reloads

Cornell men’s hockey head coach Casey Jones ’90 enters the 2026–27 campaign poised to bridge the gap from a historic 22-win season to national title contention, despite losing major contributors like goaltender Alexis Cournoyer and forward Jonathan Castagna to the professional ranks and transfer portal.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Crease Value: Newly transferred goaltender Mathis Rousseau enters as a candidate to backstop the team, following the departures of Alexis Cournoyer and Remington Keopple.

Newly transferred goaltender Mathis Rousseau enters as a candidate to backstop the team, following the departures of Alexis Cournoyer and Remington Keopple. First-Line Anchor: Senior forward Ryan Walsh returning for one more year solidifies his status as an offensive option in college hockey.

Senior forward Ryan Walsh returning for one more year solidifies his status as an offensive option in college hockey. Preseason Futures: Ranked third in the ECAC Coaches preseason poll and 12th in the United States College Hockey Online preseason poll, Cornell enters the season heading into the late-October puck drop.

Roster Reconstruction After High-Profile Departures

Following a campaign that ended in a 5-0 regional loss to Denver and sat just one goal away from a Frozen Four berth in 2025, Cornell finds itself reloading. Last year’s squad relied heavily on a young core, featuring 14 newcomers alongside just five seniors. That youth movement made the NCAA tournament, cementing a standard in Ithaca.

Yet the summer turnover was stark. Leading scorer Jonathan Castagna signed with the Calgary Flames in March, Hoyt Stanley joined the Ottawa Senators, and freshman goaltender Alexis Cournoyer transferred to Wisconsin. Cournoyer cited a better chance of winning a national championship in comments to a French media outlet in July. To counteract these exits, Jones brought in a nine-player incoming class designed to reload every zone without abandoning the program’s identity.

Replacing Castagna and Securing the Forward Core

Up front, the loss of Castagna leaves a void, but the roster retains significant firepower. Senior captain Ryan Walsh bypassed professional opportunities to return for one more year, slotting directly back into the first-line center role. Walsh aims to mentor younger players and capture an ECAC championship.

Sophomore forward Caton Ryan returns after generating 30 points as a freshman—a feat not accomplished by a Cornell first-year since Riley Nash ’10. Alongside fellow sophomores Giovanni DiGiulian, Aiden Long, and Reegan Hiscock, the forward group gains a high-end, plug-and-play center in Ivan Zadvernyuk. Zadvernyuk led Brown in points last season and racked up 218 faceoff wins.

Player Position Key Stat / Origin Ryan Walsh Forward Two-year captain, returning senior leader Caton Ryan Forward 30 points as a freshman last season Ivan Zadvernyuk Forward Led Brown in points, 218 faceoff wins George Fegaras Defense Returning top-scoring blueliner Mathis Rousseau Goaltender Transfer from Maine, World Juniors pedigree

A Retooled Blueline and New Face in the Crease

The defensive corps absorbs the graduation of Jack O’Brien and the departure of Stanley, leaving senior George Fegaras as the lone remaining piece from their initial recruiting class. Fegaras returns alongside freshman standout Xavier Veilleux as the team’s top-scoring blueliners. Depth will depend on whether underclassmen like Luke McCrady, Donovan Hamilton, Nicholas Wolfenberg, Hudson Gorski, or incoming freshmen Ryland Randle and Cole Tuminaro can secure regular minutes.

Meanwhile, the crease turns entirely to new faces. With Cournoyer in Wisconsin and Remington Keopple graduated, the program returns zero games of in-net experience from last year. Mathis Rousseau arrives via Maine with a championship pedigree and World Junior Championship experience, though he faces competition from junior Justin Katz and sophomore Erick Roest.

Cornell opens its exhibition slate against Waterloo on October 17 before officially launching the regular season against Sacred Heart on October 30.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.