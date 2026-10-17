Brandon Figueroa misses weight and cancels Tomoki Kameda bout

Brandon Figueroa missed the 126-pound featherweight limit by 1.4 pounds on Friday in Las Vegas, and his Saturday night bout against Tomoki Kameda is off.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Championship Vacancy: With Figueroa tipping 127.4 pounds on his first attempt and failing to re-weigh within the mandated one-hour limit, the WBA featherweight championship status shifts into immediate uncertainty.

With Figueroa tipping 127.4 pounds on his first attempt and failing to re-weigh within the mandated one-hour limit, the WBA featherweight championship status shifts into immediate uncertainty. Event Card Alteration: The canceled co-feature disrupts DAZN and TNT’s “The Fight” series event at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, leaving the Sebastian Fundora vs. Ermal Hadribeaj bout as the remaining matchup.

Weigh-In Discrepancies and Event Cancellation

The sequence unraveled at Friday’s official weigh-ins in Las Vegas ahead of what was scheduled as the co-feature to Sebastian Fundora versus Ermal Hadribeaj. Figueroa checked in at 127.4 pounds, missing the championship limit by 1.4 pounds. Under standard championship protocols, fighters are granted a one-hour window to drop the remaining excess. Figueroa failed to utilize a second official weigh-in within that allotted period, though he unofficially tipped the scales at 126.8 pounds later.

🥊 FIGUEROA/KAMEDA NEXT! Brandon Figueroa will defend his WBAFeatherweight Title against former Bantamweight Champion Tomoki Kameda!💥🌍🔜 Tom Brown of TGB Promotions announced the fight as a part of @premierboxing’s deal with @DAZNBoxing #FigueroaKameda pic.twitter.com/VB5APPRRin — https://x.com/IntBoxingNews/status/2075932407249633600

By Saturday morning, Figueroa fell ill, leading to the cancellation of the bout against Kameda. The card serves as the fourth in DAZN and TNT’s “The Fight” series, an initiative designed to broadcast championship boxing to a mass audience in the United States. Without the co-feature, the broadcast must rely on the Fundora and Hadribeaj matchup.

Championship Legacy and Division Context

Figueroa secured the belt in February in Liverpool, England, by delivering a knockout victory against Nick Ball. Entering the weekend with a professional ledger of 27-2-1 containing 20 KOs, he has claimed world honors in two separate weight classes, previously holding the WBC featherweight strap from 2024 to 2025 and the WBC super bantamweight title in 2021.

Carrying a 42-5 record featuring 23 knockouts, Tomoki Kameda captured world championship status over ten years ago by reigning as the WBO bantamweight titleholder between 2013 and 2014.