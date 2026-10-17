Canadian-Haitian writer Thélyson Orélien has officially halted efforts to gather physical proof disputing allegations that artificial intelligence generated his novel C’était ça ou mourir, leaving the central question of its genesis unanswered while his publisher continues commercial sales, reported. Orélien did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Canadian Press regarding his decision to end the evidence-gathering process. In September, Boréal had publicly revealed that it was collaborating with him to build a detailed dossier on his work on the manuscript before it was submitted to the publisher. The writer had previously told the French newspaper Libération that he was gathering evidence with his editors in France and Quebec to support his version of events concerning the writing of the novel.

At the Beaux Jours bookstore in Tarbes, customers did not yield to the curiosity effect sparked since the scandal.

The Reality of the Controversy

The Publisher’s Stance: Les Éditions du Boréal confirmed that Orélien ended the evidence-gathering process voluntarily, leaving the publishing house unable to provide definitive answers despite continuing to sell the novel.

Les Éditions du Boréal confirmed that Orélien ended the evidence-gathering process voluntarily, leaving the publishing house unable to provide definitive answers despite continuing to sell the novel. Sales and Distribution Impact: While Boréal reported slowed sales and a temporary inventory shortage at the publisher level, the digital platform Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ) recorded 1,713 digital holds for the ebook by October 14.

While Boréal reported slowed sales and a temporary inventory shortage at the publisher level, the digital platform Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ) recorded 1,713 digital holds for the ebook by October 14. Literary Fallout: The novel was dropped from the prestigious Prix Goncourt consideration following the artificial intelligence allegations and separate acknowledgments of plagiarism in Orélien’s earlier work.

The Collapse of the Evidence-Gathering Initiative

The decision to abandon the documentation process brings an end to a strategy first announced by Boréal in September. At the time, the publisher and the author intended to build a comprehensive dossier detailing how the manuscript was constructed before submission.

In an email statement, Boréal codirector Renaud Roussel confirmed that Orélien chose to stop the undertaking. While the publisher stated it would have preferred definitive answers to clear the air, it ultimately accepted the author’s choice.

Orélien maintained through statements issued by his publisher that he had nothing to prove to his critics. He asserted that drafting began in 2017, culminating in a preliminary manuscript exceeding 300 pages in 2019. Despite these timelines, the lack of verifiable independent oversight prior to Boréal receiving the manuscript on September 12, 2025 leaves the core dispute unresolved.

Metric / Indicator Status / Data Point BAnQ Digital Loans 1,713 digital reservations (as of Oct. 14) Literary Prizes Dropped from Prix Goncourt; retained in Prix Renaudot second selection Publisher Inventory Out of stock at Boréal; reprint scheduled Prior Book Contracts Agreement signed for a second book on street gangs

Commercial Realities and Pre-Existing Contracts

The publishing ecosystem surrounding Orélien remains fractured. It was reported that Boréal had secured a contract with the author well before the scandal broke for a completely separate manuscript focusing on street gangs, which was originally submitted by the 38-year-old writer in December 2024.

Photo: BFM

Renaud Roussel noted that moving forward with that second project remains complicated without deep discussions and guarantees from the author. Meanwhile, retail experiences vary. While major regional booksellers like Renaud-Bray noted no significant change in sales, smaller storefronts in France chose to pull promotional displays out of caution.

At the same time, the broader cultural debate has spilled over into adjacent literary controversies. Plagiarism admissions concerning Orélien’s 2013 columns—identified as translations of reporting—compounded the damage initiated by the AI generation claims. Yet, the book remains in the public eye as the industry watches how traditional houses handle algorithmic anxieties.

Upcoming Bookstore Events

Olivier Mannoni will be welcomed on November 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Beaux Jours for La Pensée piétinée. On December 11 at 6:30 p.m., Lucie Rico will come to discuss the release of Mais que fait ce sang sur le pull de Jennyfer ?

Photo: Le Devoir