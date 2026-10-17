Durham University studies river pollution link to superbugs

Durham University Researchers Launch Ten-Year River Pollution and Superbug Study

Researchers at Durham University are launching a ten-year project to investigate the link between river pollution and the rise of drug-resistant bacteria known as superbugs. The multi-disciplinary study will analyze river systems in north-east England and India to determine how metals, sewage, and other pollutants interact to encourage the evolution of drug-resistant bacteria.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway



Superbug Evolution: Environmental pollutants like metals and sewage can interact in rivers, potentially encouraging the evolution of drug-resistant bacteria.



Advanced Diagnostics: Investigators will employ advanced genetic techniques to study how pollution affects superbugs.



Public Health Interventions: The aim is to inform policymakers how they can reduce pollution and slow antibiotic resistance.

Mapping Antimicrobial Resistance Across River Systems

Superbugs become resistant to antibiotics, making infections harder to treat. The project brings together medicine, genetics, engineering, modelling, and economics to examine how pollutants interact in rivers. By utilizing advanced genetic techniques, the research team aims to understand how pollution affects superbugs.

The investigation spans geographic regions in the North East and India, forming a comprehensive international dataset. Imperial College London leads the broader 10-year initiative, which receives financial backing from the UK government.

Project Parameter Details Lead Institution Imperial College London Participating Academic Partner Durham University Timeline 10-Year Study Geographic Focus North East and India Target Variables Metals, sewage, pollutants, and antimicrobial resistance

Connecting Environmental Health to Hospital Infections

Professor David Graham, an expert in antimicrobial resistance and one of the team leaders from Durham University, highlighted the connection between ecological decay and clinical outcomes. People do not always see the connection between a polluted river and a drug-resistant infection in a hospital, so this project brings environmental and medical research together, Graham stated.

Graham further emphasized the necessity of tracking these environmental vectors. By studying both sides in the same way, we can begin to understand where superbugs evolve, how people may encounter them and what we can do to reduce the risk, he added.

Informing Future Policy and Regulatory Frameworks

The ultimate objective of the 10-year undertaking is to inform policymakers how they can reduce pollution and slow antibiotic resistance. By identifying the mechanisms through which waste fosters drug-resistant strains, the consortium intends to guide policies designed to slow the global spread of antimicrobial resistance.