New GWM Poer P500 PHEV Pick-Up: 394 HP and 1,060 Km Range to Rival Hilux

Great Wall Motors is preparing to launch the Poer P500 PHEV Flex, a plug-in hybrid pickup truck equipped with two engines, 394 horsepower, 750 Nm of torque, and a total driving range exceeding 1,000 kilometers, according to reporting by Auto Test. The vehicle aims directly at segment leaders like the Toyota Hilux and Nissan Frontier.

The Bottom Line

Powertrain Specs: A 2.0-liter turbo combustion engine paired with an electric motor produces 394 hp and 750 Nm of torque through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

A 2.0-liter turbo combustion engine paired with an electric motor produces 394 hp and 750 Nm of torque through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Range & Battery: A 37.1 kWh battery delivers 115 km of pure electric range, combining with a 75-liter fuel tank for 1,060 km of total range.

A 37.1 kWh battery delivers 115 km of pure electric range, combining with a 75-liter fuel tank for 1,060 km of total range. Market Ambition: Positioned above the P30, the P500 targets the upper echelon of midsize pickups, though pricing and launch dates remain unannounced.

Hybrid Drivetrain and Off-Road Capability

The company is utilizing the plug-in flex hybrid configuration previously seen in the Tank 300. This setup integrates a 2.0-liter turbo combustion engine with an electric motor housed inside a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Maintaining utility across rugged terrain, the vehicle features a 4×4 drivetrain with three primary modes—2H, 4H, and 4L—alongside electronic central locking for both front and rear differentials. The battery capacity stands at 37.1 kWh. This allows for up to 115 kilometers of electric-only driving before the combustion engine engages to secure the 1,060-kilometer combined ceiling. Using 50 kW DC fast chargers, the battery recharges from 30% to 80% in 24 minutes.

Dimensions and Segment Positioning

The truck measures 5,440 mm in length, 1,990 mm in width, and 1,920 mm in height. It features a 3,350 mm wheelbase and a 223 mm ground clearance. Cargo capacity reaches 1,050 kg, while towing capacity maxes out at 2,500 kg.

These specifications place the vehicle above traditional midsize competitors including the Toyota Hilux, Nissan Frontier, Ford Ranger, and Volkswagen Amarok. The cabin includes dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, and a 14.6-inch multimedia screen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, paired with a 10-speaker Infinity audio system.

Specification GWM Poer P500 PHEV Flex Total Power Output 394 CV (HP) Torque 750 Nm Electric Range 115 km Combined Range 1,060 km Payload Capacity 1,050 kg Towing Capacity 2,500 kg

Interior Amenities and Safety Suite

Interior finishes feature eco-leather upholstery and power-adjustable seating. The driver seat includes eight-way power adjustment with memory and four-level lumbar support, while the front passenger seat also features electrical controls. Both front seats provide heating, ventilation, and an eight-program massage function.

The safety equipment list features adaptive cruise control, heavy traffic assistance, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection. Additional systems include rear cross-traffic alert with automatic braking, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beams, and automated parking assistance. Pricing and the official market release schedule have not yet been disclosed.