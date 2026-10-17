EMA Recommends Daraxonrasib for Pancreatic Cancer

European regulators have issued a positive opinion recommending approval for daraxonrasib, an oral targeted therapy that significantly extends overall survival in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Evaluated in under 150 days by the European Medicines Agency, the drug doubles progression-free survival compared to standard chemotherapy, offering a critical new option for a malignancy with historically poor prognoses.

Decoding the Clinical Evidence for Advanced Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

The positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use follows a rolling evaluation that began in July 2026. This swift regulatory action comes on the heels of the United States Food and Drug Administration’s approval in late August 2026. The regulatory submission rests on an open-label, international Phase 3 clinical trial involving 500 patients diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma whose disease had progressed following prior systemic therapy.

The trial demonstrated a median overall survival of 12.4 months for patients receiving daraxonrasib, compared to 6.7 months for those treated with standard chemotherapy. This translates to an additional 5.7 months of median survival. Furthermore, the progression-free survival—the duration during which the disease does not worsen—reached 7.2 months in the experimental arm versus 3.6 months in the control arm, exactly doubling the interval of disease control.

Daraxonrasib functions as an inhibitor targeting RAS proteins, which regulate cellular growth and survival. These proteins are altered in roughly 90 percent of pancreatic adenocarcinomas, acting as persistently active molecular switches that drive malignant proliferation. Edoardo Giannini, president of the Italian Society of Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy, noted in an interview with Doctor33 that the therapeutic target applies to an exceptionally broad proportion of patients rather than a narrow genetic subsegment.

Regulatory Pathways and Anticipated Pricing Hurdles

While the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use delivered its favorable scientific assessment on October 15, 2026, the formal marketing authorization rests with the European Commission. Following that administrative step, individual member states must negotiate reimbursement prices through domestic agencies such as Italy’s AIFA. These national negotiations introduce complex economic variables into the timeline of patient access.

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In the United States, the drug—marketed under the brand name Rasonque by the developer Revolution Medicines—carries a wholesale acquisition cost of $39,800 for a 30-day supply, totaling approximately $477,600 to $480,000 annually. There is a risk that European patients may have to wait longer to receive the drug. Questions also remain regarding whether the company’s production capacity is adequate to meet potential strong growth in demand, which would limit availability for compassionate use.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What it is: Daraxonrasib (Rasonque) is a new oral medication designed to block mutated RAS proteins that drive tumor growth in the vast majority of pancreatic cancers.

Daraxonrasib (Rasonque) is a new oral medication designed to block mutated RAS proteins that drive tumor growth in the vast majority of pancreatic cancers. The clinical benefit: In late-stage clinical trials, the therapy nearly doubled progression-free survival to 7.2 months and extended median overall survival to 12.4 months compared to chemotherapy.

In late-stage clinical trials, the therapy nearly doubled progression-free survival to 7.2 months and extended median overall survival to 12.4 months compared to chemotherapy. Access timeline: Although European regulators have endorsed the drug, final marketing authorization and local reimbursement negotiations will dictate when eligible patients can receive the treatment outside of clinical trials or compassionate use programs.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Daraxonrasib is specifically indicated for patients with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma whose disease has progressed following prior systemic therapy, and its use requires careful clinical evaluation by qualified oncologists. Because advanced pancreatic cancer severely compromises nutritional status, specialized gastroenterological and nutritional support remains vital to maintain patient fitness throughout any anti-cancer regimen.

Photo: Quotidiano Sanità

References

European Medicines Agency (EMA). Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Assessment Reports.