Israeli Settlers Attack EU Diplomat Delegation in the West Bank

The attackers surrounded vehicles, smashed a window on a Belgian consular vehicle, and demanded identification documents during the annual olive harvest.

Diplomatic Convoy Targeted Near Ramalláh

The incident unfolded as a diplomatic delegation—including representatives from France, Belgium, and Poland—traveled to the West Bank to observe and participate in the olive harvest. The delegation also included Bernard Baudoux of the French town of Aulnoye-Aymeries. Amit Orfali, an activist accompanying the group, stated that seven masked settlers armed with clubs surrounded their vehicles, beat against the metal, and threatened them with violence.

"Masked Israeli settler gangs ambushed a European diplomatic delegation in Al-Taybeh village, occupied West Bank today, hurling stones at their convoy and assaulting the officials.The diplomats, hailing from France, Belgium, and Poland, were forced to fall back [QNN] pic.twitter.com/tgxPy2E3ts” — https://x.com/Thunderbirds3/status/2111473911309430966

“Dorazili jsme na místo a obklopilo nás sedm maskovaných osadníků s obušky,” Orfali recounted, describing how the attackers beat on vehicles and demanded identification. A Belgian consular vehicle’s window was shattered during the confrontation, and at least one diplomat was shoved to the ground.

Conflicting Official Reactions and Condemnations

Gideon Saar denounced the actions as violent acts by rioters, noting that the foreign ministry remained in contact with the affected embassies. However, Saar added that it was unfortunate the visit lacked advance coordination with the Israel Defense Forces, which could have guaranteed security.

Photo: iROZHLAS

The Israel Defense Forces issued a separate statement strongly condemning the violent incident in Taybeh while reiterating that they had received no prior notification of the diplomatic visit. Prevot stressed that as an occupying power, Israel holds a fundamental obligation to protect the civilian population and the diplomatic corps, declaring that impunity for violent settlers must end.

Broader Clashes Disrupt the Olive Harvest

The assault on the diplomatic delegation occurred amid a wider wave of violence across the West Bank during the seasonal olive harvest. Separate incidents were reported in which masked settlers set fire to olive groves, hurled stones at Palestinian villagers, and assaulted independent journalists. Among those injured earlier in the week was Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine, who reported being repeatedly kicked by a large group of attackers while documenting violence.

Incident Date Location Target / Victim Reported Details October 16, 2026 West Bank (General) Heidi Levine (Washington Post photographer) & Palestinian villagers Olive groves set on fire, rocks thrown, photographer beaten by multiple individuals. October 17, 2026 Taybeh, near Ramalláh EU diplomats (France, Belgium, Poland) & Bernard Baudoux Masked settlers surrounded vehicles, smashed a Belgian consular window, and demanded ID.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adopted a much more skeptical tone regarding the diplomatic incident, asserting that serious accusations require verifiable evidence and claiming that initial footage failed to show the complete sequence of events. The Prime Minister’s office characterized reports of violence as a coordinated campaign designed to defame Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

Israeli police have opened an official investigation into the Taybeh incident after receiving video footage, transferring the gathered evidence to the foreign ministry.