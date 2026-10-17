Ex-Idols Serri and Cao Lu Reveal Harsh Financial Reality Behind K-Pop Fame

K-pop idols Serri and Cao Lu revealed the stark economic reality behind the glitz and glamour of the industry, admitting that even recognizable girl group members often receive no profit distribution for years and struggle to afford basic housing.

The financial divide between public perception and idol reality came to light on October 16th, when a video titled “If you’re in Dal Shabet, people think you own a house’… A girl group asking for concern for celebrities too” was uploaded on YouTube, as reported by Koreaboo. Both former girl group members pulled back the curtain on trainee debt, unpaid years, and the harsh math of the South Korean music business.

Financial Realities and Unpaid Years

Serri disclosed that she did not receive any profit distribution during her first three years with Dal Shabet until she confronted their CEO directly.

Cao Lu of Fiestar admitted that her group received zero profit distribution across their entire active contract lifespan.

Both artists emphasized that only the top 5 to 10 percent of idols earn a comfortable living, despite public assumptions that all recognizable celebrities are wealthy.

Breaking Down The Idol Profit Gap

The public often links celebrity status with immediate wealth, assuming that widespread name recognition translates directly into property ownership and luxury. However, Serri explained that despite Dal Shabet’s established presence in South Korea, individual members did not automatically secure financial security. Unless an act lands inside the top tier of chart performers—specifically hitting the top five—day-to-day life remains financially precarious.

Cao Lu echoed these sentiments regarding Fiestar, expressing regret that she was not more assertive as the eldest member to demand payment reviews earlier. According to their accounts, profit distribution outside of major agency rosters was virtually nonexistent during their active promotion windows, leaving members waiting years to see returns on their labor.

The Burden of Trainee Debt Repayment

Beyond withheld profits, aspiring idols face substantial financial hurdles before they even step onto a stage. Entertainment agencies routinely charge trainees for expenses incurred during their preparation period, covering housing, lessons, and management. Serri voiced strong opposition to this practice, arguing that companies should treat trainee expenses as an essential corporate investment rather than passing the financial risk onto young performers.

Serri pointed out that debut brings an avalanche of additional overhead, including music videos, song production fees, backing dancers, and stage costumes. Piling trainee debt on top of post-debut operational costs risks drowning newcomers in financial obligations. Conversely, Cao Lu offered a point of reassurance regarding contract structures, noting that if an idol group fails to repay all accumulated expenses by the time their exclusive contract expires, they are not legally required to pay out of pocket after leaving the agency. Both artists acknowledged that while contract terms vary significantly by agency, profit distribution mechanisms have evolved to function more fairly in the modern era.