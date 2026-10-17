Lewis Jones provides Premier League predictions

Premier League action returns this weekend with Lewis Jones, writing for skysports.com, breaking down the best betting angles and match predictions for a busy slate of fixtures, headlined by Leeds United hosting Manchester United at Elland Road.

The Bottom Line

Leeds United host Manchester United on Sunday at 2pm live on Sky Sports, with Jones Knows backing a home victory at 13/10.

Bournemouth and Sunderland clash on Sunday in a fixture where under 2.5 goals is priced with Sky Bet.

Pascal Gross is an appealing candidate to get on the scoresheet for Brighton, with the midfielder priced at 7/2 to score.

Leeds United Pressures Manchester United at Elland Road

The fixture at Elland Road arrives with Manchester United facing mounting scrutiny following chaotic performances at Old Trafford. Skysports.com reported that Leeds are priced at 13/10 by Sky Bet to secure the win, capitalising on a fragile opponent.

Liverpool have created the joint-fewest big chances of any team in the Premier League this season. They’ve only played one of the top-nine too.It’s time to bet against this attack.Latest Notebook@Betfair ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/KLcPuoD15F — https://x.com/LewisJonesKnows/status/2110245451735945564

Data highlights the strength of the home side. Leeds have accumulated 45 points from 31 Premier League matches since the start of December 2025, a tally bettered by only five teams. Their home form remains formidable, yielding 29 points over that span.

Bournemouth and Sunderland Seek Defensive Stability

Bournemouth and Sunderland meet on Sunday afternoon after combining for just a single victory across their six matches this season.

Brighton Target Pascal Gross Reaches Goalscoring Markets

Brighton travel to Crystal Palace with Pascal Gross identified as an appealing candidate to get on the scoresheet. Skysports.com detailed that those qualities make him an appealing candidate to get on the scoresheet.

The market anticipates a high-scoring outing for Brighton, creating value in the player goalscorer markets. Gross is priced at 7/2 with Sky Bet to find the back of the net.

Fixture Key Selection Odds (Sky Bet) Leeds vs Manchester United Leeds to win 13/10 Brighton vs Crystal Palace Pascal Gross to score 7/2 Bournemouth vs Sunderland Under 2.5 goals Evens Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Both teams to score 10/11

Nottingham Forest Tests Arsenal Defence

Nottingham Forest host Arsenal on Sunday afternoon with metrics suggesting an improved attacking threat. Skysports.com indicated that Forest average 1.88 expected goals per 90 minutes.

Arsenal’s defensive numbers have shifted slightly, seeing expected goals against rise to 0.9 per game. Both teams to score is priced at 10/11 with Sky Bet.