The Smashing Pumpkins Reunite With Butch Vig for New Hunger Games Song

More than 33 years after they last worked together, The Smashing Pumpkins have reunited with producer Butch Vig for a brand-new track titled “Black Stars.”

The single, released on October 15, 2026, serves as a contribution to The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album), which is scheduled for release on November 13 via MCA. The overarching film, directed by Francis Lawrence, arrives in theaters and IMAX on November 20, 2026, with preview screenings planned for November 18 and 19.

A Reunion Behind the Panem Soundscape

“Black Stars” marks the first time the band has worked with Vig since their landmark 1993 sophomore album, Siamese Dream. That seven-times-platinum record propelled the group into global mainstream success with enduring anthems like “Today,” “Disarm,” and “Cherub Rock,” following Vig’s production work on their 1991 debut, Gish.

Smashing Pumpkins have reunited with Butch Vig after 33 years for a new song called “Black Stars.” It appears on the soundtrack to The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.https://t.co/5jO5GFV10O — https://x.com/consequence/status/2111104541403893810

For the band’s third release—the triple album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness—the band opted to explore different sonic directions rather than return to Vig. The new collaboration originated while Corgan was working on a solo project. Once the band received an invitation to contribute an original song inspired by the fictional world of Panem, Corgan brought Vig on board to help select and shape the track best suited to the cinematic narrative.

Recording Sessions and Soundtrack Rollout

Production duties for the wider musical collection fell to Dave Cobb, known for his work with Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson. Sessions for the Smashing Pumpkins contribution took place across Chaplin Studios in Los Angeles and additional locations in Chicago.

Photo: vice.com

The soundtrack campaign launched on October 2, 2026, when Noah Kahan released his lead single, “Draw You Out,” produced by Aaron Dessner. That release continued a creative partnership between Kahan and the National member that began on Kahan’s 2026 album, The Great Divide. The complete album supporting the sixth installment in the franchise—the second prequel taking place 24 years before the original trilogy, following 2023’s The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes—will feature original music from 29 contributing artists.

Touring and Visuals as the Release Nears

While the Smashing Pumpkins are currently headlining North American arenas on their Rats in a Cage Tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, “Black Stars” has not yet made an appearance in their nightly set lists. Alongside the single’s drop, the band unveiled a music video showing Corgan swaying and dancing without a guitar, offering fans a distinct visual departure from his usual performance stance.

With Vig returning to the producer’s chair, fans are already asking whether this single is a one-off cinematic detour or the precursor to a broader studio reunion. What remains to be seen is whether the legendary producer will step in to helm a full-length studio album for the band next.