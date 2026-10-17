South Korea Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il Projects Chip Boom Through 2027

South Korea’s finance minister Lee Hyoung-il stated on Saturday that the ongoing semiconductor manufacturing boom will sustain growth through at least 2027, driven by a persistent supply and demand imbalance.

The Bottom Line

Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il projects the semiconductor supply-demand gap will keep the current market expansion alive through next year and into 2027.

Recent market volatility has hit major chip equities—including SK Hynix and Seoul Semiconductor —amid broader macroeconomic concerns over interest rates and regional competition.

and —amid broader macroeconomic concerns over interest rates and regional competition. Despite stock swings, the Ministry of Economy and Finance expects higher-than-projected tax revenues, strengthening the country’s overall fiscal position.

Minister Lee Cites Persistent Supply Gaps at Bangkok Meetings

Speaking on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok, Lee told CNBC that production expansion continues to lag behind active market requirements. “For now, our view is that we can sustain this growth at least through next year,” Lee stated, pointing to the structural deficit between manufacturing output and end-user demand.

The remarks follow a volatile week for global technology equities. Semiconductor stocks faced steep declines as investors weighed potential interest rate adjustments alongside rising competition from Chinese manufacturing firms. South Korean chipmakers and U.S. giants such as Nvidia experienced notable sell-offs during the trading sessions.

Market Volatility and Domestic Economic Resilience

Lee acknowledged that the semiconductor sector has fueled heavy turbulence across South Korea’s stock market throughout the year. Because the chip industry accounts for a disproportionately large share of the national economy compared to other industrialized nations, domestic indices often mirror micro-shifts in memory and processor cycles.

Nevertheless, Lee maintained that the broader South Korean economy remains “solid.” While stock valuations react to external headwinds, the production sector continues to generate concrete fiscal benefits for the government.

Fiscal Upside and Emerging Supply Pressures

The manufacturing surge has directly impacted public finances, pushing projected tax collections above initial ministerial estimates for the fiscal year. According to Lee, the revenue expansion positions South Korea in a stronger fiscal standing despite the underlying market turbulence.

Meanwhile, long-term projections remain a point of discussion among domestic analysts. An opinion column published on Thursday in the Maeil Business Newspaper urged state planners to brace for a potential deceleration in the artificial intelligence sector. Citing industry forecasts, the commentary warned that an incoming wave of semiconductor manufacturing capacity could flood the memory market and drive conditions into severe oversupply by 2029.

Indicator Reported Status Contextual Detail Chip Boom Duration Through 2027 Projected by Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il Primary Market Driver Supply/Demand Gap Manufacturing output expanding slower than active demand Fiscal Impact Positive Tax Growth Exceeding initial government collection projections for the year

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.