Demonstrators Rally at Tallahassee No Kings Event Over Election Fears

As the midterm elections approach, demonstrators gathered on the front lawn of Florida’s Old Capitol for Tallahassee’s latest No Kings demonstration on Oct. 17, 2026, balancing grassroots political mobilization with growing concerns over potential voter suppression and immigration enforcement interference.

The afternoon event drew a mix of seasoned activists and first-time participants under fleeting cloud cover and robust breezes. While attendance was down somewhat compared to a gathering nearly one year ago to the day, organizers emphasized a tactical shift from general protest toward direct electoral engagement and early voting coordination.

“We expected, across the nation, actually, that their own turnout would be a little bit less, just because it’s focused on getting out the early vote,” said Sabrina Harley of Indivisible Tallahassee, who emceed the event. She noted that earlier iterations of the No Kings movement “focused on kind of demonstrating and letting our voice be known about what we didn’t like,” whereas the current focus is on nationwide coordination to safeguard the ballot box.

Personal Stakes and First-Time Voters

For many attendees, the push for early voting is tied directly to pressing economic and systemic concerns. Sam Kokales, a 21-year-old business management student at Florida State University attending on a Pell grant, highlighted his struggles with mounting medical debt following two procedures for an abscess on his tonsils. “I just looked at my bills again yesterday. I have over $94,000 as a student on a Pell grant. Insurance’s covering some of it, but it’s taken me five months to continue to talk to the insurance company and hospital and I still don’t have it solved,” Kokales said. Pointing to the wider political landscape, he added, “We need better healthcare coverage — Medicare for all.”

Kokales, who is canvassing for Democrat David Jolly’s campaign for Florida governor alongside Olivia Barber, who is working on her master’s degree in public administration at FSU, noted that turnout among college-age residents remains a challenge. Both Kokales and Barber, who is campaigning for Tallahassee City Commission candidate PJ Perez, planned to station themselves at the FSU student union when early voting began on Monday.

Other younger participants underscored the significance of civic participation from an early age. Halden Euridge, an 18-year-old history and economics major at FSU, attended the rally with his mother, Donna Samara, to prepare for casting his first ballot. “I’ve always wanted to vote. I’ve always wanted to use my voice, so it was great when I got this opportunity,” Euridge said, suggesting that the voting age should be lowered to give policy-impacted children a voice in elections.

Fears of Enforcement and Election Interference

A prominent theme running through the demonstrations was apprehension regarding potential disruptions by federal and state authorities. Speakers raised concerns that the Department of Homeland Security might deploy personnel in ways that intimidate eligible voters, particularly immigrant communities.

Photo: newsfromthestates.com

Karen Woodall of the Florida People’s Advocacy Center stationed an informational table at the rally to draw attention to the risks facing immigrant voters. “We’re all concerned that people will be afraid to come out and vote because of the ridiculous immigration activities — either by ICE or in Florida our own Florida Highway Patrol, our own state agencies — all of that’s designed to suppress the vote and scare people. People who are legally here, who are registered to vote but they’re immigrants,” Woodall said. Urging vigilance, she stressed the necessity of maintaining a visible monitoring presence at polling locations.

Tallahassee joins nationwide 'No Kings' protest

Parallel concerns were echoed by Alonzo Garcia of the Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance, whose booth gathered petition signatures to rescind the city’s 287(g) agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. That agreement, originally signed by a former city manager in 2025 and upheld by a 3-2 vote of the City Commission that October, permits local police to cooperate directly with ICE agents.

“This is where right now the main, the most egregious abuses at the state, local, and federal level are happening, when it comes to immigration,” Garcia said, arguing that mass mobilization outside traditional electoral cycles remains vital for securing systemic change alongside ballot box participation.