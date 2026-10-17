Fiesta Provincial de Mar del Plata Holds 25th Edition

The 25th Provincial Festival of Mar del Plata takes place today, starting at 17:00 at the Espacio Cultural del Paseo Aldrey, featuring live music, dance performances, and the crowning of new regional representatives with free admission for the public.

The Bottom Line

What is happening: The anniversary celebration brings together live performances from the Banda de Música del Área Naval Argentina, Coro Municipal Carmina, Auquinco Malambo, and Tango Furia.

The anniversary celebration brings together live performances from the Banda de Música del Área Naval Argentina, Coro Municipal Carmina, Auquinco Malambo, and Tango Furia. Key ceremonial roles: Organizers will crown new representatives for tourism, culture, work, and art alongside ambassadors for industry, natural heritage, union, and diversity.

Organizers will crown new representatives for tourism, culture, work, and art alongside ambassadors for industry, natural heritage, union, and diversity. Historical background: Originally founded in 1989 by José Ibáñez, the festival returned in 2024 under organizer Laura Leguizamón following a 13-year hiatus.

Festival Schedule and Cultural Performances

Doors open for the milestone edition with an extensive lineup of regional artistic talent. Musical accompaniment comes via the Banda de Música del Área Naval Argentina and the Coro Municipal Carmina. Meanwhile, traditional and contemporary movement takes center stage through performances by the group “Auquinco Malambo” and the dance company “Tango Furia.”

Before the main evening showcase at Paseo Aldrey, participating regional figures gather at 16:00 at the Gran Hotel Provincial for a traditional gift exchange ceremony. Visiting representatives from various regional festivals across the country arrived yesterday and settled at the Sindicato de Empleados de Comercio campsite near Laguna de los Padres, touring the surrounding Sierra de los Padres area.

Origins and Historical Context of the Celebration

The Provincial Festival of Mar del Plata commemorates two distinct historical milestones tied to the city’s foundation: the official establishment in February and the October date when Peralta Ramos formally ceded the local lands. According to organizer Laura Leguizamón, the current iteration inherits the tradition established by the Ibáñez family—specifically José Ibáñez in 1989 and later continued by his son Jorge—though the event was updated after being inactive for 13 years prior to its 2024 revival.

Photo: radiomitre.cienradios.com

The Concejo Deliberante of General Pueyrredon officially declared the celebration to be of interest, formally acknowledging both the logistical efforts of the organizers and the event’s underlying value for local tourism.

Festival Milestone Details Inaugural Year Established in 1989 by José Ibáñez Hiatus Period Inactive for 13 years before returning Revival Year Resumed in 2024 under Laura Leguizamón Current Edition 25th Provincial Festival

Civic Recognition and Future Outlook

The event moves beyond standard pageantry by incorporating distinct ambassadorial roles designed to spotlight industry, natural heritage, union integration, and diversity alongside traditional titles for tourism, culture, work, and art. Leguizamón noted that the celebration functions as an inclusive platform meant to promote local traditions and arts to visitors and residents alike.

Photo: lacapitalmdp.com