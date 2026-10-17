South Korea to Test-Fly Reusable Space Launch Vehicle by 2028

South Korea is targeting a 2028 test flight for a newly developed reusable rocket test vehicle, or demonstrator, built jointly by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) and Hanwha Aerospace. The project aims to secure critical landing-guidance and engine-control technologies.

Market Impact

The entry of reusable launch systems positions Hanwha Aerospace to capture market share in commercial satellite delivery.

Long-term launch frequency improvements will lower operating expenditures for domestic satellite operators.

Government funding commitments through 2032 support contractors involved in propulsion and guidance systems.

Two Core Technologies Put to the Test

Scheduled to lift off in 2028, the test vehicle will attempt its first vertical takeoff and landing near a launch pad in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province. Assembly on the demonstrator began on September 29 at Hanwha Aerospace’s facility, following the formal launch of joint development between KARI and the private sector in November 2023. Two identical vehicles are being constructed to mitigate risks from unforeseen technical anomalies during trials, with completion slated for September or October of next year.

South Korea’s successful fifth launch of the 200-ton KSLV-II ("Nuri") marks a monumental transition toward private-sector-led spaceflight and orbital constellation management! 🚀🇰🇷 Operating from the Naro Space Center, the tri-stage liquid-propellant vehicle (burning kerosene and… pic.twitter.com/zIE9HyL5mf — https://x.com/Stellarixorine/status/2111029937448890793

According to KARI and Hanwha Aerospace, the flight tests will focus squarely on two primary capabilities: landing guidance control and engine control. The trial requires the demonstrator to ascend 500 meters within a 90-second window before descending vertically to a designated landing zone positioned 27 meters away from the launch site. Landing guidance control manages the vehicle’s attitude and trajectory to ensure pin-point precision, while engine control modulates active thrust.

These systems draw directly on accumulated heritage from Nuri rocket flights. The thrust vector control (TVC) system, which angles the engine to steer thrust direction, and the reaction control system (RCS) for attitude adjustment are undergoing targeted modifications for the demonstrator. Engineers are validating precise thrust reductions necessary to let the vehicle descend gently and land upright without structural damage.

Parameter Test Demonstrator Operational Reusable Rocket Height 12.2 meters 70 meters Stages 1-stage 2-stage Engine Configuration 8-ton class (1 engine) 80-ton class (9 lower, 1 upper) Propellant Kerosene & Liquid Oxygen Methane & Liquid Oxygen

Global Benchmarks and Commercial Realities

International space agencies have used smaller scale demonstrators before scaling up to full commercial launchers. Japan conducted a successful vertical takeoff and landing test in July with a 7.3-meter-long, 1.8-meter-wide vehicle that climbed 11 meters and traveled 16 meters over 40 seconds. These initiatives follow historical precedents like SpaceX’s Grasshopper, which preceded the commercialization of the Falcon 9 first stage, and Callisto, a reusable rocket prototype jointly developed by France, Germany, and Japan.

Acquiring reusable launch technology serves as a gateway to the broader commercial space transportation market. By slashing launch expenses and increasing flight frequency, domestic operators can scale economic viability. Park Chang-soo, head of the Next-Generation Launch Vehicle Program at KARI, emphasized that the first stage of an expendable rocket accounts for 60 to 70 percent of total production costs, with manufacturing cycles stretching up to two years prior to launch.

Park Chang-soo of KARI said the goal is to conduct commercial launches of rockets equipped with reusable technology starting in 2033, with actual commercialization of reusable launches targeted for after 2035.

Beyond commercial applications, the push addresses national security requirements, including the independent deployment of reconnaissance satellites. South Korea must pursue these capabilities to counter the expanding dominance of SpaceX, despite a technology gap spanning more than a decade.

Refurbishment Pathways and Financial Roadmap

Technical validation alone does not guarantee routine commercial reusability. Engineers face the long-term challenge of mastering refurbishment—inspecting, repairing, and replacing components on the recovered first stage quickly and economically between flights. Hanwha Aerospace plans to attempt rapid turnaround re-launches following the successful touchdown of the demonstrator in the latter half of 2028.

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Space authorities are concurrently researching inspection and diagnostic systems designed to support up to ten reuses per booster. Park noted that the agency aims for commercial launches utilizing reusable systems by 2033, targeting full operational commercialization post-2035. The state has committed 2.3 trillion won toward reusable technology development through 2032, though actual flight-testing with barge recoveries and extensive post-flight overhauls will demand trillions more in subsequent outlays.