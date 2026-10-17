EU Leaders Clash Over Irregular Migration at Brussels Summit Amid Calls for Tougher Rules

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned at an EU summit in Brussels that the European Union faces a massive irregular migration problem placing a considerable burden on societies, despite a decline in arrivals and the adoption of new asylum rules.

The Brussels Debate and Shifting National Demands

Speaking on the sidelines of the European Council, Merz aligned himself with fellow leaders who view irregular migration as one of the biggest problems in Europe. Merz emphasized the widespread consensus among heads of state regarding the ongoing pressure on domestic societies.

The discussions in Brussels brought underlying fractures among the 27 member states back to the surface. A special migration session had been requested earlier by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen following friction with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

During informal sideline talks hosted alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, Meloni pressed for targeted revisions to European legislation. According to ANSA, she called for more effective procedures regarding the detention of irregular migrants during border operations, pointing specifically to the lessons learned from recent pressures at Spain’s Ceuta exclave.

The Ceuta Precedent and Border Suspensions

The summer crisis in Ceuta galvanized proposals from several capitals. By the end of July, an estimated 80,000 migrants had entered the Spanish exclave from Morocco, resulting in at least 140 recorded deaths during the attempted crossings, according to government figures. While Madrid reported that most arrivals returned voluntarily to Morocco shortly after, the surge triggered intense regional alarm.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker used the summit to demand broader legal options for managing mass arrivals, arguing for a right not to have to accept asylum applications under such circumstances. Greece echoed those demands, building on its own recent actions. Greece previously suspended asylum application examinations for three months in 2025 amid a sharp rise in boat arrivals from Libya to Crete and Gavdos.

These national measures repeatedly collide with existing EU architecture. Current bloc regulations do not permit a full suspension of the right to apply for asylum, anchored as they are by the foundational principle of non-refoulement. That legal doctrine strictly prohibits member states from deporting individuals to nations where they face persecution, torture, or other rights violations.

Engineering Mass Movements and Upcoming Emergency Frameworks

Addressing the broader geopolitical dimension of the crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen argued that migration pressures are increasingly weaponized. She stated that states and non-state actors are engineering sudden mass movements of people to overwhelm authorities, cause panic, and divide the bloc.

Photo: The News Pakistan

To counter these tactics, the European Commission announced plans to introduce a new European Emergency Response Framework by the end of the year. Council António Costa acknowledged the deep political divisions among member states on the issue, even as leaders agreed on the necessity of intensifying the fight against migrant smuggling networks.

Photo: ANSA

Country / Official Stance / Proposed Measure Key Context Germany (Friedrich Merz) Maintains irregular migration remains a massive burden despite falling numbers. Voiced strong agreement with peers at the Brussels summit. Italy (Giorgia Meloni) Pushes for targeted revisions to EU border detention rules. Co-hosted informal talks with Denmark and the Netherlands. Austria (Christian Stocker) Demands legal options to refuse asylum applications during mass arrivals. Highlighted vulnerabilities exposed by the Ceuta crisis. European Commission (Ursula von der Leyen) Proposing a new Emergency Response Framework by year-end. Warned that state actors are engineering mass migration flows.

As leaders concluded their agenda in Brussels, the fundamental tension between national security crackdowns and foundational human rights guarantees remains unresolved, leaving the bloc searching for a unified mechanism.