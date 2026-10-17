DRC: Archbishop Maroy Urges M23 and Government Not to Weaponize Education

Archbishop François Xavier Maroy of Bukavu has formally intervened in the escalating dispute over higher education in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, urging the national government and the Front pour la refondation de la Nation (FRN) to halt the politicization of academic institutions amidst ongoing armed occupation by the AFC/M23 movement.

The Bottom Line

Institutional Crisis: The AFC/M23 movement appointed administrative and financial management committees across multiple public universities in Goma and Bukavu on May 29 and August 7, 2026.

The AFC/M23 movement appointed administrative and financial management committees across multiple public universities in Goma and Bukavu on May 29 and August 7, 2026. Government Sanctions: In official communiqué no. 011 issued on August 10, 2026, the Ministry of Higher and University Education (ESU) suspended activities at the affected institutions and sanctioned the appointed personnel.

In official communiqué no. 011 issued on August 10, 2026, the Ministry of Higher and University Education (ESU) suspended activities at the affected institutions and sanctioned the appointed personnel. The Human Cost: Archbishop Maroy criticized the standoff as a “double peine” for students and families facing severe economic precarity, warning against using education as an instrument of war.

An Open Letter Amidst Regional Conflict

The prelate framed the current academic deadlock as a crisis compounding three decades of turmoil in the Great Lakes sub-region. According to disclosures from the Archdiocese of Bukavu, the intervention seeks to protect students caught between militia-backed administrative changes and uncompromising state authority.

The conflict escalated after the AFC/M23—which maintains military control over parts of North and South-Kivu—installed new management teams in roughly ten higher education and university institutions. In response, the Ministry of ESU stepped in to safeguard academic integrity.

The Clash Between State Authority and Militia Mandates

Defending its disciplinary measures, the Ministry of ESU maintained that compromise with armed groups is impossible regarding state governance. The official stance asserts that state responsibilities cannot be equated with directives imposed by an occupying force.

Despite the government’s focus on institutional credibility, the enforcement mechanism has placed immediate financial and logistical burdens on local families. The ministry’s directive advised affected students to relocate and enroll in universities located in other provinces. However, Archbishop Maroy noted that many parents lack the financial resources required for such relocations, leaving a substantial cohort of students stranded.

Date Entity Involved Action Taken May 29 & Aug 7, 2026 AFC/M23 (FRN) Appointed management committees in Goma and Bukavu universities. August 10, 2026 Ministry of ESU Suspended university activities, sanctioned appointed staff, and advised student relocation. October 2026 Archdiocese of Bukavu Issued an open letter demanding an end to the educational standoff.

The Unresolved Academic Future in Kivu

While some students have managed to transfer to academic institutions outside the conflict zones, a significant population remains without viable alternatives, awaiting a formal compromise to resume their studies. The Archdiocese has pointed to ongoing diplomatic and mediatory efforts by the CENCO-ECC to foster inclusive dialogue in the region, cautioning against any actions that add fuel to existing conflicts.

Photo: congorassure.com

As the academic calendar hangs in the balance, the core dispute remains deadlocked between the Ministry of ESU’s insistence on lawful governance and the practical realities faced by students and faculty on the ground. Whether a transitional framework can be negotiated to salvage the current academic year before structural degradation becomes permanent remains entirely unknown.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.