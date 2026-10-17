Vietnam Resumes 492 Million Dollar Potash Mining Project in Laos Amid Regional Fertilizer Push

Laos has officially restarted a $492 million potash mining and processing project in Khammouane province after a nearly decade-long hiatus, surging ahead while three major domestic potash ventures in Thailand remain hobbled by capital shortages and intense environmental disputes.

The stark divergence in regional resource development highlights how Vientiane is accelerating industrial partnerships to capture global fertilizer demand. On October 12, 2026, Vietnamese and Laotian officials gathered in Nongbok district to relaunch the Viet-Laos Chemical and Salt Company (Vinachem) venture. The project spans 1,000 hectares and holds an estimated 32 million tonnes of potassium reserves, with commercial production targeted for 2028 at a rate of 500,000 tonnes of potassium chloride annually.

Geopolitical Shifts and Strategic Stakes in Khammouane

The revival of the Khammouane initiative marks a crucial milestone in Vientiane and Hanoi’s economic integration. During the commissioning ceremony, Nguyen Minh Tam emphasized that the venture proves both nations’ commitment to turning strategic economic agreements into tangible results. Lao Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Phouthavanh Outhavong underscored that processing mineral resources locally creates higher value and secure jobs.

The project originally stalled in 2017 following a payment dispute with contractors when construction had reached 57 percent completion. Officials have mandated rigorous management of mineral tailings, prevention of groundwater contamination, and close monitoring of soil subsidence risks following historical sinkhole incidents in the region.

Thailand Stumbles Over Financing and Local Opposition

While Laos pushes ahead with foreign backing, Thailand’s domestic strategy to exploit its massive Isan potash reserves—estimated at 4 hundred billion tonnes across the Khorat and Sakon Nakhon basins—faces severe operational friction. Three licensed mining projects sit at vastly different stages of paralysis and progress.

Photo: LINE TODAY

The Dan Khun Thod project in Nakhon Ratchasima represents the most advanced domestic effort. Backed by Bangchak Corporation through its subsidiary which acquired a 65 percent stake, the operator shifted from inclined tunnels to vertical shafts after hitting underground water leakage. Drilling has cleared 60 percent completion, targeting commercial extraction by late 2026 or early 2027. Yet, local opposition remains fierce. The Dan Khun Thod Rak Ban Kerd group continues legal battles in the administrative court over saline contamination destroying local agricultural land.

Photo: Vietnam.vn

Meanwhile, the Udon Thani project faces local conservation groups who have fought the footprint over subsidence and water pollution fears and have filed lawsuits with the administrative court to revoke the mining concession.

Project Name Location Estimated Reserves / Capacity Current Status Dan Khun Thod Potash Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand Vertical shaft drilling / 100,000 tonnes/year Advanced construction; faces local lawsuits Udon Potash Project Udon Thani, Thailand Not specified / Not specified Faces local lawsuits ASEAN Potash Chaiyaphum Chaiyaphum, Thailand Not specified / Not specified Stalled

Bridging Agricultural Independence and EV Supply Chains

Securing domestic or regional potash supplies remains a high-stakes economic imperative for Southeast Asia. Thailand currently imports 700,000 to 800,000 tonnes of core fertilizer annually, costing up to 9,000 million baht. Domestic production could theoretically slash chemical fertilizer costs for local farmers by 20 to 25 percent.

Beyond agriculture, policymakers are eyeing rock salt and sodium deposits frequently co-located with potash layers. Whether these strategic ambitions can survive community pushback and financial restructuring will determine if Isan’s vast mineral wealth finally reaches the surface.