Sylvester Stallone Regrets Doing Own Stunts: “I Was an Idiot

At 80 years old, legendary action star Sylvester Stallone has opened up about the severe physical toll of performing his own stunts, admitting in an interview with Fox News Digital that he regrets passing on professional stunt doubles and considers his past choices foolish. Sylvester Stallone spoke about the physical cost of his career and reviewed some decisions he made while filming action movies, noting that he has “millions, millions of arrepentimientos” for insisting on executing his own risky sequences.

The Toll of Action Stardom

Stallone revealed he underwent nine back surgeries and three neck fusion procedures as a direct consequence of decades of high-impact action filmmaking.

The actor specifically pointed to a stunt during the 2010 production of The Expendables involving former WWE wrestler Steve Austin, which resulted in a broken neck and shoulder injuries.

Now facing mobility challenges that sometimes require a cane, Stallone bluntly assessed his decades of self-stunting: “I think I was a fucking idiot to do it.”

Additional injuries detailed by the American actor and director included bilateral dislocated shoulders, eye damage requiring lens implants, and seven surgeries tied directly to the neck fracture sustained during The Expendables.

The Anatomy of a Stunt-Related Breakdown

For decades, Hollywood marketed its leading men through the lens of absolute physical invulnerability. As Tomatazos noted, this cinematic illusion masked the grim reality of cumulative injuries happening behind the scenes. Stallone explained that discussing the full extent of his trauma would take up to thirty minutes of listing individual surgeries, shoulder dislocations, and eye injuries.

Photo: Infobae

When asked by interviewers if he feels proud of the physical wreckage, Stallone offered a blunt dismissal, stating that gravity remains undefeated. As SensaCine pointed out, while Stallone continues an active workload heading into his eighties—leading television projects like Tulsa King and feature work like Samaritan—the structural damage to his spine, shoulders, and joints remains his most persistent daily reality. Stallone has no plans to stop working, noting in a previous 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that aging does not prevent him from continuing to feel “inmaduro”. Far from retiring to a mansion, he is actively working on roles such as Tulsa King, a series created by Taylor Sheridan that has already launched three full seasons and just begun broadcasting its fourth. Simultaneously, he has a new saga on the way with Julius Avery’s superhero film Samaritan, which has been confirmed to receive a sequel despite mixed reviews.

Production Realities and the Cost of Realism

Stallone’s public warning serves as an industry-wide cautionary tale about the economics and safety of practical action filmmaking. By insisting on gritty authenticity during the height of the Rocky and Rambo eras, the actor bypassed safety nets that modern insurance underwriters now strictly mandate. The following breakdown highlights the primary injury milestones and physical procedures documented across his career:

Photo: Espinof

Injury Category Specific Procedure / Medical Intervention Primary Contributing Project Spinal Trauma Nine back surgeries Career-spanning action sequences Cervical Damage Three neck fusion procedures & metal plate insertion The Expendables (2010) Joint Dislocation Bilateral shoulder reconstruction and related surgeries Stunt-heavy combat scenes

Reflecting on the younger generation of actors tempted to handle their own physical sequences for social media clout or cinematic bragging rights, Stallone offered an uncompromising directive. Speaking with Fox News Digital, he urged performers to step aside and let trained professionals take the physical hits. “Don’t do it. Let a professional do it,” Stallone cautioned, emphasizing that anyone who hits the floor hard eventually loses to the unyielding laws of physics.