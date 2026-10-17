Verizon Charges $10 Monthly Fee for iPhone Handoff Feature

Verizon has confirmed a monthly fee of $10 for Apple’s iOS 27 iPhone Handoff feature, which allows a single mobile number to move dynamically between two compatible iPhones. The pricing announcement accompanies preorders for the foldable iPhone Duo and aligns with carrier rollouts across the United States and Europe.

Apple designed the tool around the debut of its dual-screen devices and standard Pro models, enabling a single phone number to function across two separate iPhones without the physical hassle of swapping SIM cards. Users select one handset as the primary device while a companion phone shares access to the active line.

Calls, text messages including iMessage, RCS, SMS, and MMS, voicemails, and Find My location automatically shift to whichever handset is actively in use. Payment cards synced during setup follow the user across devices, though certain corporate badges, IDs, and transit passes remain restricted to a single hardware unit at a time.

With iPhone Handoff set up, picking up the device you want switches the number, voicemail, and messages to that handset. Both phones cannot make calls or use data simultaneously, as the number can only be active on one iPhone at a time. The system relies on eSIM, meaning users with a physical SIM must switch to an eSIM configuration.

Carrier Pricing Variations Across US and European Markets

The financial barrier to entry for dual-device management varies widely depending on the network provider. Verizon’s charge of $10 per month sits at the upper end of the established market spectrum, doubling the price set by competing American carriers.

Verizon just confirmed it will charge $10 a month for iPhone Handoff. Here's what you need to know.iPhone Handoff is a feature Apple added in iOS 27. It lets you use the same phone number on two compatible iPhones and switch between them at any time. It runs on eSIM.Verizon… https://t.co/SiqpRAEaY7 pic.twitter.com/mWEaS1Z2Cm — https://x.com/AGTPinsights/status/2111318378279526854

T-Mobile became the first US network to support the functionality, introducing the add-on service for $5 monthly. Meanwhile, AT&T has indicated no immediate plans to adopt the dual-device capability, leaving a split among major domestic operators.

International carriers are adopting distinct pricing models as well. In the United Kingdom, EE priced the rolling contract at £5 a month while bundling the capability at no extra charge inside its higher-tier Full Works Plus plan. Across Germany, Deutsche Telekom offers the service for €6.95 monthly through its MultiSIM add-on while including it natively within its MagentaMobil L and XL tariffs.

Technical Prerequisites and Hardware Limitations for iOS 27 Users

Utilizing the feature requires strict hardware and software alignment. Both iPhones must operate on iOS 27 or later, connect to active Wi-Fi networks, and remain signed into the identical Apple Account. Because the underlying mechanism relies entirely on digital subscriber profiles, physical SIM cards on supported international networks must be converted to eSIM activation before configuration.

Photo: Engadget

Network accessibility stays strictly regulated between the paired devices. Only one handset can hold active cellular connectivity on the network at any single moment, preventing simultaneous calls or data streams on both screens.

customers the flexibility to use a single Verizon phone number seamlessly across two compatible iPhone models. Verizon, corporate announcement

Switching active status requires no manual menu diving once configured. Unlocking the target phone triggers an automatic transfer, displaying a notification that reads Switched to this iPhone across the top of the newly activated display.

Device Bundling with the iPhone Duo and Future Availability Timelines

Verizon revealed its pricing structure alongside preorders for the iPhone Duo, Apple’s inaugural foldable device. The carrier attached the fee rollout to the hardware launch window, though the exact software enablement date remains unconfirmed.

Photo: Yahoo Tech

Promotional frameworks tied to the hardware release offer up to $1,200 off the foldable device for business customers using trade-in agreements. Regular retail availability for the hardware line is scheduled to land alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models.

Although carrier announcements have confirmed the monthly fee structures, the standalone rollout date for Verizon’s network support remains categorized as coming soon.