CD Projekt Red Prepares Cyberpunk 2 After Success

CD Projekt Red Prepares Cyberpunk 2 After Cyberpunk 2077 Success

Players waiting for the next major project from CD Projekt Red can anticipate a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, though the studio has not yet announced a release window. The developer is taking its time with the project, allowing fans to wait patiently while other titles roll out in the meantime.

The first title faced a difficult launch period marked by extensive technical issues. Many players approached the initial release with caution, particularly due to motion sickness concerns linked to first-person perspectives. Studio updates and patches gradually addressed those software errors, transforming the overall user experience.

External media adaptations also shifted public reception. Watching the animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners inspired hesitant gamers to purchase the base title and explore the fictional universe. Players who waited for structural fixes frequently reported positive experiences, praising the depth of the open world and the narrative design.

Completing Every Quest and Collectible in Night City

Extended play sessions revealed a dense world filled with hidden details and side content. Completionist runs required finishing every single quest, finding all collectibles, and discovering every piece of hidden lore scattered across the map. Fans of this depth often commit to full playthroughs, noting that the world design is comparable to The Witcher 3.

CD Projekt Red has not revealed specific architecture details or gameplay mechanics for the upcoming sequel, but the previous title established a high benchmark for narrative immersion. Players continue to replay the original game while awaiting further production milestones.