Strictly Come Dancing: Delta Goodrem Granted Bye After Rib Injury Forces Icons Week Absence

Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington will not dance on Strictly Come Dancing‘s upcoming weekend broadcast on BBC One after the singer sustained a rib injury during training, leaving them unable to compete in Icons Week.

The Bottom Line

Delta Goodrem suffered a rib injury in training, forcing her and partner Kai Widdrington to sit out Icons Week on BBC One.

In line with competition rules, the duo has been granted a one-week bye to secure their return for next week.

The pair originally planned to dance the Cha Cha to Olivia Newton-John’s “Xanadu,” but Kai revealed on It Takes Two that they might not perform the track, as they feel it might be cursed.

The Impact on Icons Week and the Leaderboard

The absence leaves the competition down two couples this weekend, following the Week 3 elimination of Melanie and Aljaž. Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington entered the week sitting at the top of the combined leaderboard. Their run featured a fiery Samba in Week 1, an A Star Is Born-inspired American Smooth in Week 2, and a Week 3 Salsa that earned the first 9 of the series and the highest overall score of the series. For Icons Week, the pair had prepared a Cha Cha set to Olivia Newton-John’s “Xanadu.” However, that routine will not be happening.

Medical Protocols and the Bye Rule

Doctors advised Delta Goodrem to rest following the rib injury sustained during training. Under the rules of the show, the absence triggers a one-week bye, carrying them through to next week. A BBC spokesperson confirmed the decision via a statement on the official BBC Strictly Instagram account, noting that it is hoped the pair will be able to dance again next week. Delta released her own message expressing frustration over sitting out.

Week Dance Style Notable Milestone Week 1 Samba Closed the show Week 2 American Smooth Helped them top the combined leaderboard Week 3 Salsa Earned the first 9 of the series Icons Week Cha Cha (“Xanadu”) Withdrawn due to injury

Looking Ahead to Week 5 Comeback Plans

Appearing on Friday’s episode of the spin-off series It Takes Two, Kai Widdrington told host Ellie Taylor that the duo has already started mapping out choreography for next week. While the Olivia Newton-John routine remains sidelined, with the pair feeling it might be cursed, Kai indicated that their return will feature a slower pace to ease back into it. According to Kai, Delta emphasized that their comeback must be iconic.

Photo: Digital Spy