Connor Hellebuyck’s Jets Suspension Reportedly Set to End Next Week

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is set to have his disciplinary suspension end on Friday, October 23, after alerting the organization prior to the regular season opener on October 2 of his intention to report, sportsnet.ca reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Roster Pressure: Winnipeg currently carries a full 23-player limit, forcing general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff to make a corresponding transaction to clear active roster space.

Winnipeg currently carries a full 23-player limit, forcing general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff to make a corresponding transaction to clear active roster space. Salary Cap Implications: Hellebuyck’s $8.5MM cap hit will return to the books, ending the daily forfeiture of over $38K that has accumulated past the $900K threshold.

Hellebuyck’s $8.5MM cap hit will return to the books, ending the daily forfeiture of over $38K that has accumulated past the $900K threshold. Valuation Shifts: The impending resolution acts as a hard deadline for ongoing trade inquiries, impacting both the team’s depth chart hierarchy and fantasy managers holding the elite netminder.

The CBA Mechanics Behind the Three-Week Suspension

The timeline of this saga stretches back to the opening weeks of the campaign. Hellebuyck had been absent from training camp without organizational permission, giving Winnipeg distinct leverage under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Photo: TSN

Pro Hockey Rumors outlined the application of Article 15.13, subsection (c)(v), which mandates a disciplinary suspension of reasonable length for any player returning without clearance. While the term reasonable remains open to interpretation, the Jets and the veteran goaltender settled on a three-week duration.

According to data tracked by fans and profiled by CTV News, the daily salary forfeiture rate sits at $38,660, pushing total financial losses past $675K before the suspension concludes on Friday.

Roster Constraints and the Trade Market Reality

Re-integrating Hellebuyck presents immediate logistical hurdles for the front office. TSN reported that Kevin Cheveldayoff’s primary objective remains finding a suitable trade partner rather than seamlessly sliding the goaltender back into the crease.

Photo: Pro Hockey Rumors

The Jets have navigated the early portion of the schedule effectively without their star. Strong goaltending performances from Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson have insulated the team, allowing management to maintain a patient stance at the negotiating table.

Metric / Detail Status / Value Cap Hit $8.5MM Daily Salary Forfeiture Over $38K Suspension End Date Friday, October 23 Current Roster Status Full 23-Player Limit

If a trade does not materialize ahead of Friday, the club faces immediate roster compliance issues. Placing forward Vladislav Namestnikov on injured reserve represents the simplest path to opening a roster spot, though it leaves the team carrying an unconventional mix of extra blueliners and a third goaltender.

As the clock ticks toward the end of the suspension window, the intersection of CBA regulations, financial attrition, and trade market positioning forces a definitive resolution for both franchise and player.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.