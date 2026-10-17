Suspended Solicitor Used Client Funds to Finance Forest Fest Music Festival

Philip Meagher, a suspended Portlaoise solicitor, diverted nearly €1.13 million in client trust funds to finance his Forest Fest music festival over a three-year period, High Court filings from the Law Society reveal.

The Bottom Line

Severe Trust Deficit: Client funds held by Midland Legal Solicitors plummeted into a €1.13 million deficit by August 11, 2026, up from €450,000 on June 30, 2026, according to Law Society investigator Michael O’Connor.

Client funds held by Midland Legal Solicitors plummeted into a €1.13 million deficit by August 11, 2026, up from €450,000 on June 30, 2026, according to Law Society investigator Michael O’Connor. Festival Financing Mechanism: Unauthorised payments extracted from client accounts directly subsidized Forest Fest Ltd, with deficits subsequently cleared via ticket sale remittances routed through Eventbrite and Digimark.

Unauthorised payments extracted from client accounts directly subsidized Forest Fest Ltd, with deficits subsequently cleared via ticket sale remittances routed through Eventbrite and Digimark. Judicial Asset Freezing: The High Court has suspended Meagher from legal practice, ordered a complete handover of firm ledgers and passwords, and prohibited him from disposing of any assets.

High Court Filings Detail Three-Year Financial Deficits

The financial irregularities at Midland Legal Solicitors in Portlaois, Co Laois, emerged during High Court submissions before Judge Oisín Quinn. Law Society investigator and accountant Michael O’Connor swore an affidavit detailing his findings after a four-day inspection of Meagher’s office in September, as reported by laois-nationalist.ie.

Solicitor used client cash to fund Forest Fest music event, court hearshttps://t.co/3d6ZxhFgts — https://x.com/MLorrM/status/2111368014855598444

O’Connor outlined how money from various legal clients was pooled and redirected to benefit Forest Fest Ltd, the company managing the annual music and arts festival held in Emo, Co Laois. Acts such as Madness, The Fun Lovin’ Criminals, The Charlatans, and Echo & the Bunnymen performed at the summer events.

Client moneys that were available in the client account, but not standing to the credit of that client company, were improperly used to assist the business interests of that client company, in particular in the funding of a music festival, O’Connor stated in his affidavit, as cited by laois-nationalist.ie.

Escalating Shortfalls Across Multiple Fiscal Periods

According to interim reports, client ledgers associated with Forest Fest Ltd remained overdrawn during specific stretches in 2024, across the 2025–2026 period, and from August to September 2026. The total deficit in client funds surged from €450,000 at the close of June 2026 to €1.13 million by August 11, 2026.

Investigators discovered that these shortfalls were temporarily masked and ultimately cleared when ticket sales revenue was remitted through ticketing platform Eventbrite and intermediary company Digimark before being deposited back into the client accounts. The Irish Times noted that these transactions exposed other clients’ money to severe risk should the ticketing intermediaries fail to transfer funds.

Date Milestone Client Account Deficit Verified Event / Action June 30, 2026 Close to €450,000 Interim accounting inspection benchmark August 11, 2026 €1.13 million Peak deficit recorded prior to High Court intervention October 1, 2026 Court-mandated freeze High Court orders asset disclosure and firm wind-down

Strict Judicial Mandates and Firm Wind-Down

In response to the Law Society’s application, the High Court directed Meagher to prepare an orderly wind-down of his legal practice, surrender all client ledgers, computers, hard drives, and passwords, and submit affidavits detailing all personal and firm-related bank accounts. Banks holding accounts for Midland Legal Solicitors were ordered to transfer all funds directly to the Law Society for client reimbursement.

Photo: irishtimes.com

When asked for comment regarding the proceedings, Meagher stated via text message, as reported by Irish Times: I have commented previously in respect of that matter and in circumstances where issues are still sub judice it would be inappropriate to comment further.

Regarding the operational future of the festival, Meagher maintained that preparations for subsequent events were continuing. However, investigators cautioned that upcoming financial obligations for future staging cycles create ongoing risks for client account stability as legal proceedings continue.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.