Sally Contarino Family Criticizes Las Vegas Police

Four months after 26-year-old Melbourne resident Sally Contarino vanished during a solo holiday in Nevada, her family has sharply criticized the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) for miscommunication, false leads, and what they describe as a lackluster investigation, abc.net.au reported.

Disappearance Traces and Final Sightings in the Northwest Valley

Contarino arrived in the United States from Melbourne on June 13 for a solo vacation intended to take her through California and Nevada before flying home on June 21, according to solvethecase.org. She stayed for several days at the Bungalows Hostel on South Las Vegas Boulevard. On the evening of June 19, surveillance cameras recorded her arriving at Timbers Bar & Grill between 8:45 p.m. and 10:28 p.m., where she appeared calm and unhurried. Investigators later noted she told friends she planned to hike Lone Mountain before going back home.

Sally Grace Contarino is still missing from Las Vegas. Sally is visiting from Australia and missed her flight home on June 21st and has not been in contact with friends or family. If you have any information please contact Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. #sallycontarino pic.twitter.com/ZDn7kDvdqX — https://x.com/SF_investigates/status/2076864902019551237

The following day, June 20, police footage captured her at a Smith’s Marketplace in the northwest valley purchasing protein bars, water, and cigarettes. Officials believe her final known whereabouts were near 9700 W. Skye Canyon Drive at approximately 1 p.m. that afternoon. While authorities initially suggested she intended to take a Greyhound Bus to Los Angeles to catch her flight home, her family noted that her suitcase and clothing remained behind at the hostel.

Family Frustrations Over Communication Obstacles and Administrative Hurdles

Amy Contarino voiced deep disappointment over the scaling back of search efforts by the LVMPD. In an interview with abc.net.au, Amy stated that an online forum of volunteers tracking the case has arguably put in more consistent work than the assigned detectives. Compounding the family’s distress, initial police searches involving sniffer dogs and drones erroneously directed attention toward Fletcher’s Canyon near Mount Charleston, roughly a 45-minute drive northwest of downtown Las Vegas. Investigators later concluded Contarino was never in that area, a revelation Amy described as deeply disheartening.

Administrative roadblocks have further hampered the inquiry. Because Contarino used an e-SIM during her travels, local police lack direct access to her Australian phone records. Amy expressed frustration that investigators appeared reluctant to cut through the bureaucratic red tape required to ping the phone or obtain necessary telecommunications data. Despite the chilling coldness of the trail, Amy continues to message her sister daily, hoping for a status change from sent to delivered.

Ongoing Search Efforts and Unresolved Questions

Contarino lives with functional neurological disorder (FND), a condition affecting how the brain sends and receives signals. Her family explained that she favored Las Vegas for its warm, open surroundings, which historically helped ease her FND symptoms. As the timeline stretches past 120 days, the case has officially entered long-term missing person status in the United States, with investigators refusing to rule out foul play.

Photo: solvethecase.org

Authorities and family members have also urged the public to watch for a distinctive citrine pendant on a silver chain designed by Bali-based jeweller John Hardy, which Contarino frequently wore but was notably missing from her belongings left behind at the hostel. Victoria Police remains aware of the ongoing investigation and stands ready to assist US authorities as needed, while the LVMPD has declined to provide updated statements on the active case file.