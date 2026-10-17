SpaceX Dragon docks at the ISS with cargo

A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked with the International Space Station on October 15, delivering over 6,300 pounds of cargo, including artificial retina manufacturing equipment and brain organoids for Expedition 75, ua.news reported. The mission marks the 35th commercial resupply flight under NASA’s contract with SpaceX.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the cargo lifted off on October 13 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, according to scienow.com. The spacecraft successfully reached the space-facing port of the Harmony module at 10:27 a.m. EDT.

Biomedical Payloads and Microgravity Manufacturing

The 6,300-pound delivery contains specialized hardware designed to test biological processes in low Earth orbit. Among the key payloads is equipment intended to study the manufacturing of artificial retinas. Researchers aim to evaluate whether weightless environments can facilitate the production of retinal structures that may eventually help restore human vision on Earth.

SpaceX Dragon spaceship docking with the International @Space_Station https://t.co/OQwQ6xdBn8 — https://x.com/elonmusk/status/2056213329782112452

The cargo also features three-dimensional models of human heart tissue and miniature lab-grown brain organoids derived from human cells. According to ua.news, the heart tissue models will refine methods for testing large quantities of potential pharmaceutical drugs during future space missions. Meanwhile, the brain organoids provide a controlled model to investigate neurological disorders that remain difficult to study directly in humans. Researchers plan to use these samples to identify potential therapeutic targets for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis.

Solar Array Upgrades and Materials Science

Beyond biomedical supplies, the Dragon capsule brought up the final set of Roll-Out Solar Arrays, known as IROSAs, to augment the station’s power generation. These flexible arrays unfurl like carpets and offer a more compact footprint than traditional rigid panels. Astronauts are scheduled to install them later this fall to support the station’s expanding research portfolio.

Photo: scienow.com

The mission also includes an experiment focused on materials science. Scientists are examining how a novel type of glass forms without the confounding gravitational influences present on Earth. Observing the atomic-scale solidification process in microgravity could yield superior materials for optics and electronics.

Return Timeline and Next Steps

The Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to remain berthed at the orbiting laboratory until mid-November. Before departing for a parachute splashdown off the coast of California, the capsule will be loaded with time-sensitive research samples and completed experiments generated by the Expedition 75 crew.