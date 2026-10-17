Looters broke into stores ranging from high-end luxury brands to a bakery across several French cities on Saturday, on the sidelines of cost-of-living protests. The unrest unfolded as nationwide protests drew crowds amid soaring consumer prices and mounting political tension.

Vandalism and Clashes in Paris

In the French capital near République square, the front window of a skincare brand collapsed as looters hurled beauty products into crowds massing outside. Attackers also forced entry into a telecommunications shop, tossing mobile phones directly into the street. The main monument in République was covered in graffiti with paving stones ripped out from its base, while a nearby bar named La Barrique caught fire. Youths broke into a nearby supermarket, seizing alcohol bottles and drink cans to hurl at police officers, according to reporters on the scene.

Disruption Across Marseille, Lille, and Nice

In Marseille, France’s second-largest city, protesters vandalized dozens of shops. Targets included the luxury brand Hermès alongside stores selling jewelry, clothes, makeup, household appliances, and bread. The local fire brigade intervened to extinguish a fire that erupted inside a shoe shop. In Lille, mayor Arnaud Deslandes confirmed that shops were vandalized in the city centre, with looters specifically targeting an Apple Store. Meanwhile, in Nice, several stores were ransacked, including sportswear outlets and a motorbike dealership.

Economic Pressure and Upcoming Elections

Public purchasing power in France has dwindled since 2024, exacerbated by soaring fuel prices following the start of the US-Iran war earlier this year. As the country gears up for elections next year to replace President Emmanuel Macron, public anger has mounted over perceived police brutality against high-school student protests.