Home » News » Why Investors Are Turning to Timberland as an Alternative Asset

Institutional investment managers are acquiring one million acres of U.S. timberland annually in a three-year streak of dealmaking, driven by long-term housing demand despite short-term market slumps and low yields.

The Bottom Line

Timber managers acquired 55% of all timberland acres changing hands in 2025, while accounting for just 15% of sales, per Bank of America data.

The National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries’ Timberland Property Index posted a total return of 0.95% in the second quarter of 2026.

Retail investors seeking exposure to the asset class without direct land ownership can utilize niche options such as the iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD) and the Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT).

Institutional Acquisition Streaks and Slumping Timber Prices

Large financial institutions and specialized timber managers are maintaining a steady acquisition pace of one million acres per year across the United States. Bank of America’s 2026 outlook highlights this ongoing trend, noting that timber managers acquired 55% of all acres that changed hands in 2025 against just 15% sold.

This institutional buying pressure contrasts sharply with current market fundamentals on the ground. According to South Carolina Forestry Commission data, statewide average pine pulpwood stumpage prices fell from $5.67 a ton in the third quarter of 2025 to $3.79 in the third quarter of 2026, marking a decline of about 33%.

Pine sawtimber prices dropped roughly 6% over the same period, moving from $22.78 to $21.47 a ton. Conversely, hardwood sawtimber prices rose about 40%, climbing from $16.04 to $22.52 a ton, illustrating the divergent pricing dynamics across different wood product categories.

Timber Product Type Q3 2025 Price (per ton) Q3 2026 Price (per ton) Percentage Change Pine Pulpwood $5.67 $3.79 -33% Pine Sawtimber $22.78 $21.47 -6% Hardwood Sawtimber $16.04 $22.52 +40%

Strategic Long-Term Horizons Versus Immediate Realities

While institutional funds operated by pension plans and endowments can wait decades for trees to mature into high-value sawtimber, private landowners face immediate carrying costs. Pat Dorn, founder of Anchor Investment Management and a former chairman of the South Carolina Forestry Association, who owns 2,500 acres of timberland in South Carolina, points out that sluggish housing activity has created an oversupply of timber.

“Supply beats demand, and that causes flat prices. Timber is not an investment I would make currently,” Dorn said, noting that pine pulpwood trees take 12 to 14 years to mature, while construction-grade sawtimber requires up to 25 years.

Direct ownership also carries significant operational friction. Michael Martin, a western New York timber owner and vice president of market strategy at TradingBlock, notes that direct ownership involves ongoing management expenses, local property taxes, harvesting costs, and environmental risks such as wildfire, disease, and trespassing.

Alternative Access via Publicly Traded Timber ETFs

For retail investors and younger buyers priced out of traditional residential real estate, alternative market vehicles offer indirect exposure to the timber value chain. Nadeem Kassam, chief investment strategist at Marnoa Private Wealth Counsel, explains that funds like the iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD) and the Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT) provide liquidity without direct land ownership.

WOOD holds approximately $260 million in assets, including major industry participants such as Weyerhaeuser, Suzano, Nine Dragons Paper, and West Fraser Timber. CUT manages roughly $30 million, weighted toward paper and packaging companies such as Svenska Cellulosa, UPM, Stora Enso, and Avery Dennison.

These financial instruments track broader secular trends, including the expansion of the U.S. timber industry and rising demand for wood products, such as wood pellets used in bioenergy. However, market participants emphasize that returns for these funds depend on broader corporate performance rather than raw land appreciation alone.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.